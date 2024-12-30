Tigers close non-conference play against Monmouth

"They've got a great, great player in Abdi Bashir Jr., who ranks ninth nationally in scoring," the Auburn coach said. "He's got 30-point games. He had 38 at Rutgers and 30 at Stephen F. Austin. I've watched him a little bit. He reminds me a little bit of Chad Baker-Mazara — long and can really score the basketball and shoot it. He's tied for second nationally, averaging four 3-pointers a game. Obviously, he's a really, really good player."

Despite the Hawks' 2-10 record, Bruce Pearl knows they have one player who can go off and be a difference-maker.

After a slate of one of the toughest early season schedules in program history, No. 2 Auburn (11-1) will finish its non-conference slate on Monday night in Neville Arena as the Tigers host Monmouth.

The Tigers have had a nine-day break to prepare for Monmouth after beating down a good Purdue team in Birmingham on Dec. 21. That rest serves players like Johni Broome well, who surprisingly played in the win against the Boilermakers after suffering a shoulder injury against Georgia State. But Pearl knows that despite the opponent, the Tigers need to be ready to play their best.

"Staying humble, hungry and healthy are obviously keys," he said.

Part of Monmouth's record is due to playing some stiff competition leading up to conference play in the Colonial Athletic. The Hawks traveled to Michigan State and Rutgers plus got a good win at Seton Hall.

"They play an attractive style, and their record kinda goes out the door," Pearl noted.

As for Auburn, Pearl is aware of how well his team has played so far this season and hopes that will continue into SEC play after Monday night's game.

"Obviously, from a reflections standpoint, we're playing good basketball on both ends of the floor," he said. "We're sharing it. We're shooting it. I think we're defending well. We're rebounding the ball a little bit better. Areas we can continue to improve on are transition offense and defense."

Auburn and Monmouth tip off at 5:30 p.m. CT, with the game airing on ESPN+/SEC Network+.