Tigers clobber top-ranked Rebels

Auburn improves to 14-5 overall and 1-1 in the SEC. The rubber game will be Saturday at 2 p.m. CT.

The Tigers pounded out 19 hits including six for extra bases to beat the Rebels 19-5 at Plainsman Park and even the series after dropping game one 13-6 Thursday night.

AUBURN | Auburn brought out the big sticks Friday night and No. 1 Ole Miss didn’t have any answers.

“We were relentless offensively,” AU coach Butch Thompson said. “I want our guys to compete every at-bat, and that’s what we saw tonight. Up and down the lineup, we did a ton of work. This is huge. I have a lot of confidence in our squad. Tomorrow, we have a chance to win a SEC series, and that’s always big.”

Auburn started the scoring early with four runs in the third inning, three in the fourth, two in the sixth and six in the seventh. The Tigers finished the Rebels off with four more in the eighth.

Blake Rambusch led AU at the plate going 4 of 6 including two doubles with three runs scored and four RBI. Kason Howell was 2 of 5 including a 3-run home run in the seventh, and Sonny DiChiara was 1 of 3 including a sacrifice fly in the third, two-run home run over the scoreboard in the fourth and a bases-loaded walk in the eighth.

Bryson Ware was 1 of 5 with two RBI, Brody Moore 2 of 4 with one RBI and Garrett Farquhar 1 of 4 with two RBI.

In his first college start, freshman Mike Bello went 3 of 3 with four runs scored and two RBI.

“It’s always nice to see a freshman get his first taste of SEC play,” Thompson said. “He had a great night and looked comfortable at the plate.”

On the mound, Hayden Mullins (2-1) started for only the second time in his career and the first in the SEC. The junior left-hander held Ole Miss to one run on two hits in a career-high 5.0 innings to earn the win.

“Mullins battled and gave us five innings while being competitive the whole time,” Thompson said.

Tyler Drabick threw a scoreless inning, Chase Allsup allowed four runs, two earned, in 1.1 innings and Nate LaRue closed out the game allowing one hit over the final 1.2 innings.

Saturday’s game will be available on SECN+/ESPN+.