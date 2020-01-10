AUBURN | Bruce Pearl is worried he’ll sound like a broken record, but Auburn’s sixth-year head coach has a point. This year’s Georgia squad appears leaps and bounds better than last year’s that finished 11-21 overall and 2-17 in the SEC.

“I know you guys are probably tired of hearing me say this, but I think we continue to play the best opponent that we’ve played so far. I’m really impressed with Georgia,” Pearl said. “They’re much improved from a year ago. It’s got Tom Crean’s handprint all over it. They play fast. They play hard. They’re very aggressive defensively. They turn you over a lot.

“They’re a little like us in the sense that they’re probably better from the 2 than the 3. These are two of the better teams at getting to the rim.”

Auburn has a 95-94 series edge over Georgia. Pearl is 6-4 against UGA as AU's coach. (USA Today Sports)

Being in the second year under Crean is a plus for the Bulldogs, but the addition of freshman Anthony Edwards is probably the biggest reason for their improvement. The shooting guard, who is third in the SEC averaging 18.7 points per game, is already being tabbed as a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. “Our basketball fans have gotten to see some of the all-time greatest players down here in Auburn. When you watch a guy like Anthony Edwards, that comes to mind. He’s a consensus top pick. He was a consensus top-three player in the country. It’ll be a great, great matchup for us.” Georgia, 10-4 overall, had a big road win at No. 9 Memphis last Saturday before opening SEC play with a tough 78-69 loss to No. 14 Kentucky after leading 37-31 at halftime. Edwards had 13 points against Memphis and 23 against the Wildcats. “Everybody on the team has to understand what he does and how he does it,” Pearl said. “But like defending Anthony Edwards, you have to defend Rayshaun Hammonds, you have to find (Tyree) Crump. (Sahvir) Wheeler is a left-handed point guard that comes out the bench and he's really effective. They've got some veterans. One of the things that I think makes Georgia really good, is like Auburn, (Crean) is playing nine, sometimes 10 guys. “They can come at you in waves. They're very athletic. They're very fast. We'll do the things that we need to do, as far as the stuff that they run, to try and obviously be disruptive and do what we do defensively to see if we can bother them. We've got to rebound. We can't let them have those second shots and we've got to find a way to not let them get to the rim and line us up and drive us downhill.” No. 5 Auburn is off to a 14-0 start, 2-0 in the SEC, and along with No. 7 San Diego State, one of two undefeated teams in the country. Tip-off for the AU-UGA game will be 11 a.m. CT on ESPNews.