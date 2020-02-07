AUBURN | No. 11 Auburn has a shot to finish moving week atop the SEC standings. It started with a home win over No. 13 Kentucky, which included a first visit from ESPN’s Gameday, and continued with an overtime win at Arkansas Tuesday night.

The Tigers, 20-2 overall and 7-2 in the SEC, host No. 18 LSU this Saturday with a chance to move into a first-place tie with the visiting Tigers. Auburn comes into the matchup with five consecutive wins.

“You know, just when you think it can’t get any better than College Gameday and Kentucky, all of a sudden LSU comes in there and we’ve got a chance to play them for first place,” Pearl said.

Pearl talks things over with his point guard J'Von McCormick. (John Reed/USA Today images)

While Auburn can take a step forward in the conference race with a win Saturday, Pearl knows there’s still a long way to go in the championship race with eight more SEC games remaining. He’s also reminding his team of last year’s 83-78 loss at LSU. “It’s just another game,” senior point guard J’Von McCormick said. “We’re not looking at it as winning a championship. We’re just happy to play them in front of the Jungle. I’m just excited for this rematch from last year because we got whooped pretty bad.” LSU, 17-5 overall and 8-1 in the SEC, started out conference play with eight consecutive wins before losing 99-90 at Vanderbilt Wednesday night. LSU is second in the SEC in scoring (80.2 points per game), first in rebounding margin (+8.4), first in field goal percentage (.480) and third in free throw percentage (.768). They’re led by a trio of standouts in senior Skylar Mays, sophomore Emmitt Williams and freshman Trendon Watford. Mays is averaging 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He’s third in SEC averaging 2.0 steals. Williams is averaging 14.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and is second in SEC shooting .587 from the floor. Watford is averaging 14.0 points and 7.4 rebounds. Pearl is expecting a physical game. “Both teams like to get the basket and attack the rim. Both teams rely on offensive rebounding. Neither team is great from 3. So it’s going to be difficult to score in and around the basket,” Pearl said. “It’s probably going to be a tough game to officiate for that reason. But I would say it’s probably got to be, just by virtue of the size factor and the athleticism—Boy, they’re really athletic. They’re really bouncy.” Tip-off at Auburn Arena is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.