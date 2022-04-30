Tigers claim series win with comeback victory

KK Dismukes pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning to slam the door on the Bulldogs, capping off a complete-game outing to win the series.

Trailing 3-0 at one point, the Tigers scored two runs in the fourth and two more in the sixth to grab a late lead and defeat Georgia 4-3 Saturday.

Auburn's young hitters came through again.

Georgia scored its three runs on a pair of solo homers and a wild pitch, before Lindsey Garcia's RBI double in the fourth put Auburn on the scoreboard.

The Tigers added another run in the inning on Nelia Peralta's RBI fielders choice, where Makayla Packer beat the throw to third from Georgia's pitcher.

Two innings later, Auburn tacked on two more.

Bri Ellis had an RBI double and then scored herself on Peralta's sac fly, putting the Tigers in front. The two freshman combined to go 2-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs in the win.

Dismukes threw 56 strikes on 94 pitches, giving up five hits and three runs in the longest outing of her career.

Auburn goes for the series sweep tomorrow at 1 p.m. CDT on SEC Network+.