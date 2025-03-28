Tigers catch fire, punch ticket to Elite 8

"It's just the kids' will to win," said AU coach Bruce Pearl. "They just locked down defensively. I thought Dylan Cardwell did an incredible job on Goldin. I thought Johni, Dylan, Chaney were physical with those guys and didn't let them dominate the game with their size, which they do against most opponents.

The top-seeded Tigers went on a 20-2 run midway through the second half to ignite a 78-65 win over No. 5 seed Michigan in the Sweet 16 Friday night at State Farm Arena.

ATLANTA | Auburn’s offense slogged around for 28 minutes and then it exploded.

"Then a couple of guards got really hot. They got really heated up. Denver got heated up. Tahaad got heated up. We went to them, and they delivered."

Auburn advances to the Elite Eight for only the third time in program history where it will face No. 2 seed Michigan State in the South Region final.

Tahaad Pettiford started the run with a 3-pointer, AU’s first in nearly 17 minutes, with 12:11 left in the second half. The run caught fire on back-to-back 3-pointers and a layup by Denver Jones with 7:27 left.

The Tigers dominated the boards, out-rebounding the Wolverines 48-33.

Pettiford and Jones had 20 points apiece, combining for 26 in the second half. Johni Broome led AU with 22 points and 16 rebounds for the 80th double-double of his career.

"My guys, they had my back these last two games," said Broome. "I just basically told them I’m giving it my all, I’m bringing it. All I ask for y’all to do is just bring it with me. I’m gonna lead by example and just keep winning."

Auburn led 30-29 at the break despite committing 10 turnovers and making just 3 of 16 3-pointers in the first half. AU finished the game with 15 turnovers and 8 of 28 3-pointers.

Auburn, 31-5, will face No. 2 seed Michigan State Sunday at 4:05 p.m. CT with a berth in the Final Four on the line.