Broome, Tigers bully Buckeyes

Auburn responded to the small deficit to begin the game with a 25-5 run to take control of the game, taking a 25-8 lead with 12:22 to go before the half. The Tigers then went into a scoring drought, not making a basket for almost seven minutes before Broome put back a miss. Auburn's defense came up big during that dry period, holding the Buckeyes to just six points.

Johni Broome put together a double-double in the first half alone as Tigers ran away with 91-53 victory at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon.

Ohio State scored the game's first three points to take a 3-0 lead. No. 2 Auburn ensured that was the only lead the Buckeyes would have on the day.

A 9-0 run followed, capped by a Chad Baker-Mazara layup to make the score 34-14. A lob from Tahaad Pettiford to Dylan Cardwell with 33 seconds left put the advantage at 49-21 at the break.

It was more of the same in the second half as Auburn opened up a 35-point lead at the 10:05 mark.

Broome finished with 21 points and a career-high 20 rebounds, posting his seventh double-double of the season in 10 games. Denver Jones added 14 points on 4-of-5 three-point shooting, while Dylan Cardwell put up 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Jahki Howard put up 11 points in the second half.

Bruce Pearl saw how dominant Broome was in the win.

"He's so incredibly talented," the head coach said. "Then to have six assists with no turnovers."

As for Broome, he thinks he could be have played even better than he did, which is scary for opposing teams in the future.

"I feel like I can get better," he said.

The Tigers held Ohio State to a season-low 53 points.

Auburn (9-1) returns to Neville Arena on Tuesday evening, welcoming Georgia State. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. CT and airs on SEC Network +.