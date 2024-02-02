"Today went great," Atkinson said of the visit. "We enjoyed our time, I brought my family out, we enjoyed our visit, we had a good time. Coaches, they’ve been real, had a nice little conversation with the head coach."

The No. 6 prospect in the country made another trip to Auburn Friday, as the dead period approaches and recruits squeeze in some final visits beforehand.

There aren't many players ranked higher than Tyler Atkinson in the 2026 class.

During his time on the Plains, Atkinson met with several coaches, including some one-on-one time with head coach Hugh Freeze.

"It’s been stuff that I can improve on at my position and then with the head coach, just talking about different type of stuff about their program," Atkinson said. "Me just knowing more about them, so I had a good conversation with them."

Atkinson visited Auburn a handful of times in the fall, so being in Auburn is nothing new to him. What gets the four-star back on campus consistently?

"It’s the staff and they’re building something good," Atkinson said. "I’m just excited to see what they’re going to be."

An alumni of Atkinson's school that now plays in the NFL knows all about Auburn. Former Auburn linebacker and current Arizona Cardinal Owen Pappoe went to Grayson and is from the same town as Atkinson.

"He tells me a lot of good stuff about Auburn," Atkinson said. "They’ve been a good program for him when he came here. He’s telling me good stuff about them, he wants me to come here. It’s been good."

There's still plenty of time before Atkinson makes a decision, but is Auburn a place he has plans to return to?

"Oh yes, I definitely do," Atkinson said.