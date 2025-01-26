Tigers bounce back against Florida

"After our last loss, we got together as a team and said, we can't let this happen anymore," said senior guard Mar'Shaun Bostic. "We felt embarrassed. We knew that we were going to take that out on Florida, and that's what we did."

Auburn opened the game on a 10-0 run and never looked back, winning 74-51 for its second SEC win of the season. As a team, Auburn shot 48.4% from the field and had three players score in double figures.

Entering Sunday's contest, Auburn had been outscored 156-77 in second quarters in SEC play. It was a drastically different game against Florida, as Auburn dominated the Gators 24-11 in the quarter, which included a 15-0 run in favor of the Tigers.

"We always start the game off pretty good on the defensive end," said head coach Johnnie Harris. "I was concerned with keeping that intensity up, keeping that level of play up that we had in the first quarter. They did that. That's what we'd been missing."

DeYona Gaston led the team in scoring for the 14th time this season, recording 18 points and four rebounds in 28 minutes of play. Not far behind Gaston was freshman Yuting Deng, who's quickly found her rhythm in the Tigers' offense, posting a career-high 16 points in the win.

"She's a player, man," Gaston said of Deng. "When she got here, she was kind of worried about little things, but you can see her progressively get better and better each day. Not only on the court, but also English as well. Her impact has been really good on us. It really opens up the floor a lot. It takes all the looks off of me, and then it also goes out to the guards that have been trying to step up. She's been a really good impact for everyone."

Celia Sumbane was the third Auburn player in double figures with 12 points, while Mar'Shaun Bostic nearly had a double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds. Auburn played its best basketball with Bostic on the court.

"I thought she did a great job of running our team," Harris said of Bostic. "I thought she made the right plays. It started with her on the defensive end. She plays fast on defense, but a lot of times, she plays too fast on offense, as well. I thought she was able to manage playing that way on defense and then coming down, getting us into good stuff, getting the ball to the right people at the right time."

Auburn's next test will be a road game against No. 2 South Carolina on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 11 a.m. CST. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.