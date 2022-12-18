"I challenged our team to come out and impose our will and embrace the way we play," coach Johnnie Harris said. "Play to exhaustion because we did have a bench that's ready to come in and I thought they did that."

It also marks the largest margin of victory in the Johnnie Harris era.

Samford's 37 points were the lowest point total against an Auburn team since the Tigers gave up 36 against North Carolina A&T on Nov. 17, 2016.

Auburn's defense allowed a season-low 37 points against Samford on Sunday, as the Tigers blew past the Bulldogs 91-37. The win was a total team effort, as every player that checked into the game for Auburn scoring a basket in its sixth-straight win.

Despite a low-scoring first period, Auburn exploded in the second quarter with a 31-point performance. It's the second-straight game that the Tigers have had a 30-point quarter, after going the first nine games without one.

Auburn shot 64.7% from the field in the second and made 4-of-6 3-pointers. Meanwhile, Samford struggled to find an open look and tallied just 11 points by halftime. Auburn led by 36 at the midway point, but it wasn't close to done.

The Tigers outscored Samford 27-9 in the third, taking a 54-point lead into the final quarter, where both teams matched each other with 17 points.

"Offensively, we did a really good job of sharing the ball," Harris said. "I think our offense is getting better because we are sharing the ball."

Four players reached double figures for Auburn, including Precious Johnson, who scored a season-high 11 points. Honesty Scott-Grayson led the team with 14 points, followed by Romi Levy (13), Johnson (11) and Sania Wells (10).

"We just had the energy, man," Levy said. "We played together. Once it's all come together it's so much fun to be on the court and be there with everyone."

Auburn forced 36 turnovers and scored 50 points off of them.

There's one game left on the non-conference schedule before the Tigers begin SEC play at the end of the month. North Florida comes to town Dec. 20, with tip-off at noon CT, to wrap up the non-conference slate.

"I think the sky is the limit for this team," Harris said. "The more they buy in, the more they understand what we want — and they're trying to give us what we want."