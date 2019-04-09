AUBURN | This is not the game Auburn needed coming off a series loss to Arkansas. The 19th-ranked Tigers blew a six-run lead in an 11-6 loss to Jacksonville State Tuesday night at Plainsman Park. Auburn had just two hits after the third inning and allowed 11 unanswered runs. Auburn, which falls to 23-10 on the season, has lost three consecutive games and four of the last five. The Gamecocks improve to 17-15. "I’m waiting for us to hit rock bottom and get it all out of our system and reset," Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. :I think that’s what I’m looking for more. There’s nowhere else to go."

Morrison finished the game with 3.0 perfect innings. Wade Rackley/Auburn athletics

Staked to a 6-0 lead, AU starter Garrett Wade cruised through the first 3.0 innings before the Gamecocks jumped on him for five runs in the fourth on four singles and a walk. JSU added a run off Ryan Watson on a double and single to tie the game 6-6. JSU scored five more runs in the seventh on two hits and six walks. Elliott Anderson loaded the bases on two walks and a single before being chased with a two-RBI double. Brooks Fuller walked the next two batters including one with the bases loaded before making way for Richard Fitts, who walked in two more runs. Will Morrison finally got AU out of the inning with a double play and fly out.. Six AU pitchers combined to issue nine walks. Anderson (5-1) lost for the time in his three-year career allowing four runs on two hits and two walks in 0.2 innings. "I knew once we had a couple of starters down, that would call on a lot of these young players, especially pitchers, to do more," Thompson said. "But I think enough time has been allowed that this is our team now and you should grow from it. That’s always the first message I tell the pitching staff, that command is the name of the game." Watson allowed one run in 2.1 innings while Morrison was perfect over the final 3.0 innings.