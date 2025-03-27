Tigers beat Trojans in midweek contest

Auburn used a pair of big innings offensively to defeat Troy 12-5 on the road Wednesday night, as the Tigers break a three-game losing streak and try to grab momentum before this weekend's series against Florida.

The Tigers changed that in convincing fashion during their midweek game.

Heading into Wednesday's contest against Troy, Auburn was winless in true road games this season.

Troy scored the game's first run, but Auburn answered quickly and the game was tied at one heading into the fifth inning. Auburn scored six runs in the fifth, three of which came from walks with the bases loaded.

Amelia Lech doubled in a run as part of her 2-for-3 day, while Rose Roach, Skylar Elkins, Icess Tresvik and Nelia Peralta also recorded an RBI in the inning.

Troy fought back in the bottom half of the inning and put three runs on the board, but the Tigers picked up where they left off in the sixth inning, scoring five more runs.

Roach logged her first triple of the season, scoring two and giving her a season-best three RBI on the day. Tresvik hit her seventh home run of the season, a two-run shot that put Auburn in front by eight runs.

In the circle, Tresvik started the game for Auburn and pitched a pair of innings, giving up one run on two hits. SJ Geurin went the rest of the way, giving up four runs on seven hits over five innings.

Auburn returns to action this weekend with a home series against Florida. Friday's game is set for 6 p.m. CST on SEC Network-plus.