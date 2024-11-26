Tigers battle high-octane Heels

Bruce Pearl talked about having to face such quality teams on back-to-back nights during the tournament.

After trailing 51-33 at halftime against Dayton, the Tar Heels stormed back in the second half to eke out a 92-90 victory led by 30 points from RJ Davis and 27 from Seth Trimble. The two guards lead Hubert Davis' squad in scoring, with Davis averaging 20.2 points per game while Trimble adds 17.4 per game.

Coming off a thrilling come-from-behind victory over No. 5 Iowa State, No. 4 Auburn will take on another top-ranked team, No. 12 North Carolina, in the semifinals of the 2024 Maui Invitational.

"You know, somebody's got to beat Iowa State, or North Carolina, or Dayton, or UConn, somebody along the way," the coach said. "That's just how we approach it. So, I'm kind of looking at it as one game at a time. It's we've got one game. And what would constitute a successful trip? Obviously, we'd love to play great basketball against the best teams in the country and see if we could win a couple."

Much like the Cyclones, North Carolina excels in transition. The Tigers gave up 21 fastbreak points to Iowa State in the victory, while the Tar Heels scored 15 against the Flyers.

UNC is eighth in college basketball in scoring offense, putting up 93 points per game. Auburn is 48th in scoring defense, allowing just 63.6 per game in its five wins.

The Tar Heels lead the overall series 4-1, with the last meeting being Auburn's only win, that coming in the 2019 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

Auburn (5-0) and North Carolina (4-1) tip off at 10 p.m. CT and airs on ESPN.