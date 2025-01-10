Tigers battle Gamecocks in road test

That's true, as the Gamecocks took down their rivals, 91-88, in overtime in December. Lamont Paris' squad is led by forward Collin Murray-Boyles, who leads the team in points (15.1 per game), rebounds (9.3) and blocks (1.3). The sophomore has gotten off to a slow start in SEC play, though. Pearl understands a part of why.

"By the slippery rock theory, which you all know I live by, South Carolina beat Clemson, Clemson beat Kentucky, Kentucky beat Duke, Duke beat Auburn," the coach said. "I've always lived by that theory."

Bruce Pearl has a warning for his team: despite South Carolina being 0-2 in SEC play, No. 2 Auburn will have to play well on Saturday in Columbia to keep its unbeaten conference record intact.

"If he's gotten off to a slow start, it's because he's playing against Texas A&M's frontline and Alabama's frontline," the coach said. "At Texas A&M and Alabama, you're playing two of the top five teams in our league."

The one thing that the Gamecocks have done well this season is get to the foul line, ranking 16th in college basketball with 25.3 shots from the charity stripe per game. It was similar to what the Tigers faced in the SEC opener against Missouri, which Pearl says his team did a good job of containing.

Paris' team will also challenge the big men inside.

" I think the other thing that is against South Carolina is that they'll do it with your post too like Murray-Boyles and Pringle will look to attack our five and fours," Pearl said.

As for the importance of the game, Pearl doesn't have to remind his team what wins on the road in the SEC means, especially this season.

"South Carolina's done a good job guarding guards, and they've got some very talented young kids that come off the bench," he said. "So, this is an important –- obviously, every game is an important game."

Auburn and South Carolina tip off at noon CT, with the game airing on SEC Network.