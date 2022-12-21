He now finds himself a critical part of the Tigers' success as they enter a Wednesday matchup against Washington in Seattle. As Pearl stated, it is Auburn's first true hostile road game this season after having so many fans in Los Angeles on Wednesday in the loss against USC. He doesn't expect Donaldson to wilt under the pressure.

"Let's go. It's time," Bruce Pearl said Donaldson's parents told him the guard.

SEATTLE | Tre Donaldson found himself deep down in Auburn's rotation, coming in at No. 11 or 12 on a 13-man roster. That is when his family gave the freshman a pep talk.

"He's not afraid of the moment, and because he was a football player, he's a tough kid," the Auburn coach said.

Donaldson finished with 12 points, four assists and two rebounds in 16 minutes against the Trojans.

"He's not afraid to make plays, on offense or defense," Pearl said.

The one category Auburn must fix against the Huskies is turnovers. In the loss to USC, the Tigers turned the ball over 23 times. They now face a Washington zone that will test an offense that sometimes struggles.

"It's a Syracuse zone," Pearl said. It's a big zone. It's long. And we got to deal with it without turning the basketball over because it would lead to some transition."

A key matchup will be stopping Keion Brooks, a transfer from Kentucky. The forward leads the Huskies with 16.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the floor. As the coach points out, two star players have gone off against the Tigers in their two defeats.

"I've got to attack that matchup," Pearl said. "Each player has to attack their matchup. What has hurt us in the two losses, a great player has emerged. We've done fine with everybody, but a great player has beat us."

Auburn and Washington tip off at 8 p.m. CT. The game airs on the Pac-12 Network.