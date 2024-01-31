Tigers back in the win column
AUBURN | No. 16 Auburn put the clamps on Vanderbilt and brought a two-game losing streak to an emphatic end with a 81-54 win Wednesday night at Neville Arena.
The Tigers improve to 17-4 overall and 6-2 in the SEC.
“Vanderbilt’s a good team, really good offensively,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “I think we kind of wore them down. I thought our half-court defense was outstanding.”
The Commodores shot just .268 from the floor including 4 of 17 from 3-point range.
Jaylin Williams led AU with 21 points on 7 of 9 shooting. He added two rebounds, four assists and one steal. Denver Jones had a season-high 19 points, making 4 of 8 3-pointers.
“Setting the tone and hitting the threes early really meant a lot,” said Jones, who made three 3-pointers in the first four minutes of the game. “I feel like it really have us our energy throughout the whole game.”
Johni Broome finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds, the 55th double-double of his career. He added four assists, five blocked shots and one steal.
Chad Baker-Mazara added 11 points, five rebonds and four assists.
"We did what we needed to do tonight," said Pearl. "Really, really glad to see the ball go in for Denver Jones and see what hew’s capable of doing. Makes us a lot better.
"This is three straight now where Johni’s been dominant. And it was good to see Jaylin Williams play well again tonight. I thought that Chad was really good off the bench."
The Tigers out-rebounded VU 45-34 and totaled 21 assists on 28 made baskets. AU’s 10 3-pointers tie for the most in conference play.
In a sloppy first half, Auburn led 44-31 at the break after holding Vandy to 7 of 29 shooting and totaling four steals and seven blocked shots.
AU had a 7-point trip late in the first half as Broome made a 3-pointer, Baker-Mazara made two free throws after a flagrant off-ball foul and Broome added a layup.
Auburn plays at Ole Miss Saturday at 5 p.m. CT on SEC Network.