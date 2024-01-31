“Vanderbilt’s a good team, really good offensively,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “I think we kind of wore them down. I thought our half-court defense was outstanding.”

The Tigers improve to 17-4 overall and 6-2 in the SEC.

AUBURN | No. 16 Auburn put the clamps on Vanderbilt and brought a two-game losing streak to an emphatic end with a 81-54 win Wednesday night at Neville Arena.

The Commodores shot just .268 from the floor including 4 of 17 from 3-point range.

Jaylin Williams led AU with 21 points on 7 of 9 shooting. He added two rebounds, four assists and one steal. Denver Jones had a season-high 19 points, making 4 of 8 3-pointers.

“Setting the tone and hitting the threes early really meant a lot,” said Jones, who made three 3-pointers in the first four minutes of the game. “I feel like it really have us our energy throughout the whole game.”

Johni Broome finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds, the 55th double-double of his career. He added four assists, five blocked shots and one steal.

Chad Baker-Mazara added 11 points, five rebonds and four assists.

"We did what we needed to do tonight," said Pearl. "Really, really glad to see the ball go in for Denver Jones and see what hew’s capable of doing. Makes us a lot better.

"This is three straight now where Johni’s been dominant. And it was good to see Jaylin Williams play well again tonight. I thought that Chad was really good off the bench."