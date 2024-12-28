Pettiford shines on the biggest stage

AUBURN | On the biggest stage, Tahaad Pettiford has been at his best. No. 2 Auburn’s dynamic freshman is averaging 14.0 points, 3.0 assists and 2.1 rebounds against five ranked opponents along with Memphis in the finals of the Maui Invitational and Ohio State in Atlanta. In those seven games, which includes wins over No. 4 Houston, No. 5 Iowa State, No. 16 Purdue, and a close loss at No. 9 Duke, Pettiford is shooting 48.6 percent from the floor and 51.4 percent from 3-point range.

Pettiford has been at his best against Auburn's toughest opponents. (Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

In the Tigers other five games, which have been won by an average of 38.4 points, Pettiford is averaging 7.6 points, 2.8 assists, 0.9 rebounds, and shooting 38.2 percent from the floor and 31.8 percent from 3-point range. “He’s not afraid of the moment. He’s got confidence,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “I think what happens when you play the best teams on your schedule, every player is challenged a little bit more. Your best players, your most talented players, those are the guys that have a chance to be successful that particular night. “When you’re not playing one of your better opponents everybody has a chance to be successful because you’re better at every position or more positions. When you play the best teams, the best players have to step up. It shows you how effective, how quick, how composed he is.” Pettiford, who began the season splitting tie between point guard and win, is now playing exclusively at point along with senior Denver Jones.