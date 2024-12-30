BMatt’s Monday musings

Well, cry me a river. And how about that recency bias.

Tennessee’s 25-point loss at Ohio State was the second-worst defeat but that didn’t stop many in SEC country complaining that Indiana, SMU and Clemson weren’t worthy of being in the playoffs.

AUBURN | There sure was a lot of whining, complaining and general crybaby-ing over last week’s opening four college football playoff games that were decided by an average of 19.3 points.

The previous six four-team playoffs included at least one 20-point or more loss each year. And in the 10 years of the college football playoffs, which included 30 games, 14 were decided by 20 or more points.

Were those 14 teams undeserving of being there? That list would include national runner-ups in 2023, 22, 20, 18 and 14.

There were plenty of blowouts in the BCS era too. Of the 16 national championship games between 1998 and 2013, five were decided by 20 or more points including USC’s 55-19 destruction of Oklahoma in 2004.

Yes, yes, yes, I know. Auburn should have matched up against the Trojans in 04. That game would have been more competitive, but it doesn’t change the fact that blowouts have been a big part of determining a national championship going back more than 25 years.

So let’s not act like this is something new or it’s an indication of some failure of the selection committee. It’s a continuation of what college football has been for decades.

I think that could be changing, and future first-round games will be more competitive due to the transfer portal and NIL spreading out the talent across more schools. But I’d also like several more years of results to evaluate before I draw too many conclusions on the competitiveness of the new format.

My only major complaint concerns this week’s quarterfinals and the following week’s semifinals.

They belong on college campuses.

Take No. 1 Oregon, for example. They were rewarded for their 13-0 record and Big Ten championship by having to travel 858 miles to play Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.

The Buckeyes have lost two games but they may have the most talented roster of any team in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Texas and Penn State, which both hosted playoff games at home in the first round, get to play Arizona State and Boise State respectively.

I know which path to the national championship I would choose and it’s not the one the Ducks are on. If they get by Ohio State, there’s a good chance they’ll play Texas in the Cotton Bowl in the semis.

That seems more like a punishment than a reward for being the regular season’s best team.

Oregon should be playing its next two games in Autzen Stadium instead of these fake bowl sites. By far, the best part of the first-round games were the atmospheres at each home stadium.

That’s what makes college football special. Not playing on fake grass in some soulless dome hundreds or thousands of miles from home.

It’s time to ditch the bowls, at least in regards to the playoffs, and reward the best teams with home games. College football belongs in Eugene, Ore., and Athens, Ga., and perhaps Auburn, Ala., one day.

It’s the college towns, the traditions, the students and alumni, the atmosphere on campus that make college football so special.

The new 12-team playoff should be embracing the traditions and passion of college football and not turning its back on it after the first round.

