Several months ago, Auburn was not much in the race for top offensive lineman Daniel Calhoun. Following his first visit to the Plains since Hugh Freeze took over, Auburn is back in the race. From the moment he arrived, the coaching staff gave him the royal treatment. "When I came through the door, almost the whole coaching staff was right there," Calhoun said.

Daniel Calhoun visited Auburn Friday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Calhoun, who is rated as the No. 3 offensive tackle in the nation, is closing in on 40 offers as his recruitment heats up heading into the spring. Auburn is one of several SEC schools pushing hard for the Marietta, Ga., native. Leading the charge for Auburn is offensive line coach Jake Thornton, who's in contact with Calhoun weekly. "He’s a real good coach, he's put many offensive linemen in the league, so he’s a really good coach," Calhoun said. He spent time watching the Tigers practice on a rainy afternoon, talking with coaches and catching up with Auburn quarterback commit Walker White. "He’s real cool. He really wants me here," Calhoun said. White spent most of his day alongside Calhoun, but the 6-foot-6 offensive lineman didn't mind. "I like that though," Calhoun said. "That shows that he really wants me."