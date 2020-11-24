AuburnSports - Tigers announce one new COVID-19 case

Tigers announce one new COVID-19 case
In its latest round of COVID testing, Auburn had one more positive case, a team spokesperson said Tuesday.
The news was announced by the team spokesperson shortly after head coach Gus Malzahn's weekly press conference.
The positive result came from Auburn’s testing done Sunday after the Tennessee game.
It’s unclear if the positive case was a player or staff member.
Auburn is fresh off the heels of a COVID-19 outbreak that resulted in 13 positives, 10 of which were players and three were coaches, that forced the team to shut down facilities and halt team activities.
After Auburn paused team activities, the team’s last positive COVID-19 case came on Nov. 11. Before that, the team had gone seven weeks without a positive COVID-19 case.