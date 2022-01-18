Tigers add UNC linebacker
AUBURN | Auburn needed a ready-made replacement for Zakoby McClain. It looks like they found him at an ACC school.
Former North Carolina linebacker Eugene Asante announced that he would be transferring to Auburn.
He is the Tigers' fifth addition from the transfer portal joining quarterbacks Zach Calzada and Robby Ashford, defensive lineman Jayson Jones and cornerback D.J. James.
The Centreville, Va., native signed with the Tar Heels in the 2019 class and played in all 13 games as a true freshman at backup linebacker and special teams, collecting 12 tackles.
Asante played in 12 games including two starts as a sophomore in 2020 finishing with 27 tackles, 0.5 tackles-for-loss and a forced fumble. He had a career-high 10 tackles against Texas A&M in the Orange Bowl.
In 12 games as a junior including three starts, he had 23 tackles, 0.5 tackles-for-loss, one pass breakup and two quarterback hurries.
Asante, listed as 6-foot-0.5 and 220 pounds, will be a senior with two years of eligibility remaining. He announced his plans to transfer Dec. 2 and visited Auburn a couple of weeks later.
McClain wrapped up his four-year Auburn career with 265 tackles, the 5th-most since 2000.