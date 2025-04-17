Tigers add transfer wing

AUBURN | The rebuilding continues at a furious pace.

Auburn, fresh off its second trip to the Final Four in six years, has added a third player from the transfer portal in former Texas Tech sixth-man Kevin Overton.

The 6-foot-5 wing, known for being a strong defender, averaged 7.8 points and 3.7 rebounds for the Red Raiders last season. He shot 42.2 percent from the floor, 33.1 percent from 3-point range and 77.9 percent from the free throw line.

Overton played at Drake as a freshman before transferring to Texas Tech last season. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

In addition to his strong defending, Overton is also known for his work ethic and ability to drive and finish at the rim.

He joins UCF wing Keyshawn Hall and Mississippi State big KeyShawn Murphy as Auburn additions from the portal. AU also signed two JUCO players in the spring period in center Emeka Opurum and wing Abdul Bashir.