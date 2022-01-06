Tigers add transfer QB

AUBURN | It's a little deja vu for Auburn in the transfer portal. For the second consecutive year, the Tigers have landed a transfer quarterback from an SEC West rival. Last year, it was LSU's T.J Finley, who wound up starting the final three games of the season. Thursday, Auburn added Zach Calzada from Texas A&M.

Calzada, a native of Sugar Hill, Ga., started 10 games last fall completing 184 of 327 passes (56.3 percent) for 2,185 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for one touchdown. His best game came in a 41-38 win over No. 1 Alabama in which he completed 21 of 31 passes for 285 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Calzada signed with the Aggies out of Lanier High School in the 2019 class and redshirted his first season. He didn't play in 2020 as one of the backups to Kellen Mond.

Redshirt freshman Haynes King won the starting job in fall camp but fractured his leg in the second game of the season against Colorado, moving Calzada into the starting role. He threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Spiller with 2:41 left to give TAMU a 10-7 win over the Buffalos, and finished 6-4 as a starter including a 20-3 win over Auburn. Calzada entered the transfer portal on Dec. 13. He will be a junior with three years of eligibility remaining.