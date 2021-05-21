Tigers add transfer DL

AUBURN | Marcus Harris is coming home. Harris, a former standout at Park Crossing in Montgomery, announced on Friday he’s transferring from Kansas to Auburn. “Auburn is a great program and it’s close to home,” Harris said. “It feels great to be coming back home.”

Marcus Harris (50) tackles TCU running back Kendre Miller last fall. (Peter Aiken/USA Today images)

Harris spent two seasons at Kansas, redshirting in 2019 before playing in eight games last year as a sophomore. He finished with 27 tackles, 7.5 tackles-for-loss, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble. Harris, at 6-foot-2 and 265 pounds, played defensive end at Kansas, but could project at any of the three defensive line spots at Auburn. “I can play anywhere from the 3 to the 4i to the 5,” Harris said.Harris will be coached at Auburn by first-year defensive line coach Nick Eason. The two have formed a bond throughout Harris’ recruitment. “I love Coach Eason,” Harris said. “He’s a cool guy. He has played in the NFL and coached in the NFL. He knows what it takes to get there.” Harris also has developed relationships with coach Bryan Harsin, defensive coordinator Derek Mason and cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge. “I love all the coaches,” Harris said. “They are a great group of coaches with a lot of experience.”