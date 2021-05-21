Tigers add transfer DL
AUBURN | Marcus Harris is coming home.
Harris, a former standout at Park Crossing in Montgomery, announced on Friday he’s transferring from Kansas to Auburn.
“Auburn is a great program and it’s close to home,” Harris said. “It feels great to be coming back home.”
Harris spent two seasons at Kansas, redshirting in 2019 before playing in eight games last year as a sophomore. He finished with 27 tackles, 7.5 tackles-for-loss, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.
Harris, at 6-foot-2 and 265 pounds, played defensive end at Kansas, but could project at any of the three defensive line spots at Auburn.
“I can play anywhere from the 3 to the 4i to the 5,” Harris said.Harris will be coached at Auburn by first-year defensive line coach Nick Eason. The two have formed a bond throughout Harris’ recruitment.
“I love Coach Eason,” Harris said. “He’s a cool guy. He has played in the NFL and coached in the NFL. He knows what it takes to get there.”
Harris also has developed relationships with coach Bryan Harsin, defensive coordinator Derek Mason and cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge.
“I love all the coaches,” Harris said. “They are a great group of coaches with a lot of experience.”
Harris is excited to play for them, as well as play in front of the Auburn fans.
“I love the environment there,” Harris said. “The fans, they are the best in the country. It feels great to be coming home and playing at Auburn in front of those fans and also playing in front of my family.”
Harris has high expectations at Auburn.
“I feel like the team can already be really good, and me being a part of it will only make it better,” Harris said.
Harris chose Auburn over Tennessee, Iowa, Houston, Miami, Pitt and West Virginia, among others. He will report to Auburn in late May or early June with four years of eligibility.