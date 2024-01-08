"I feel like I can come in and help those seniors out," Walker said after his visit last week.

The Tigers landed the commitment of former Maryland tight end Rico Walker Monday, the fifth transfer into the program for Hugh Freeze. He was Maryland's top-rated offensive recruit in the 2023 class and transferred to Auburn after one season.

Originally a three-star recruit out of Hickory, N.C., Walker spent several months committed to his home state school, North Carolina, before eventually signing with Maryland. As a true freshman, Walker caught four passes for the Terrapins for a total of 27 yards receiving.

An Auburn legacy, Walker entered the portal days in early December and was on Auburn's campus last week for an official visit. He also visited Pittsburgh and South Florida before ultimately choosing to head to the Plains.

"Coach (Hugh) Freeze and Coach [Ben Aigamaua]," Walker said on what sticks out about Auburn. "They’re good people, honest people, too. I can tell they’re family oriented as well."

Auburn envisions Walker as a pass catching tight end that can block as well, as he feels his versatility is his best trait. Walker will have three years of eligibility remaining.