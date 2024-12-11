Tigers add some serious skill

AUBURN | Last year’s skill player haul included four of the nation’s top receivers.
In the 2025 class, Auburn added one of the nation’s top running backs and three talented receivers.
It starts with Alvin Henderson from Elba (Ala.) High, who is ranked the nation’s No. 1 running back by Rivals and the No. 36 overall player.
Henderson, 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds, is the state of Alabama’s all-time leading rusher, finishing his high school career with 10,923 rushing yards and 202 total touchdowns on 748 carries.
“We’re really excited about Alvin, his future here,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “He catches the ball well. He’s extremely explosive. He finishes runs. He runs behind his pads. He’s really a complete back.”
Henderson also played a key part in holding this class together despite AU’s struggles on the field this season. AU’s 2025 class finished eighth in the country and fifth in the SEC.
That gives Freeze and his staff consecutive top 10 classes.
“Alvin has been a joy to recruit, a joy to get to know,” said Freeze. “Obviously has gone up and down with recruiting, but has remained really solid for us through the stretch of the season where things could have gotten rocky. He held a lot of things together.”
Henderson flipped from Penn State to Auburn in June, and two of AU’s three wide receiver signees were also flips from Power 4 schools.
For-star Duke Smith, the nation’s No. 3 athlete and No. 108 overall prospect, switched his commitment from Alabama to Auburn shortly after Big Cat in July.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound standout from Southside in Selma, Ala., had a very productive high school career totaling 6,839 yards rushing and receiving with 50 touchdowns.
His brother, Erick Smith, put up huge numbers as a junior and senior totaling 67 receptions for 2,147 yards and 18 touchdowns. The 6-foot-6 and 190-pounder is rated a three-star by Rivals.
Sam Turner from Southwest Dekalb in Decatur, Ga., was committed to Georgia Tech for four months before he flipped to Auburn in October. He is rated a four-star and the nation’s No. 39 wide receiver and No. 241 overall player.
Turner, 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, combined for 117 receptions for 2,003 yards and 23 touchdowns as a junior and senior.
“At receiver, to add the Smith brothers and Sam Turner to give us additional depth there,” said Freeze. “I love the Smith family. I love their father Derick. He’s one of the hardest working men I’ve ever known. He’s raised some fine sons.
“I think Duke is one of the best athletes in the country. He can do a lot of things. Excited to see what we can do with him.”
Henderson and Turner are scheduled to enroll for spring semester in January while the Smith brothers are on track to report this summer.