Tigers add some serious skill

AUBURN | Last year’s skill player haul included four of the nation’s top receivers. In the 2025 class, Auburn added one of the nation’s top running backs and three talented receivers. It starts with Alvin Henderson from Elba (Ala.) High, who is ranked the nation’s No. 1 running back by Rivals and the No. 36 overall player.

Henderson is the nation's top running back prospect. (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Advertisement

Henderson, 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds, is the state of Alabama’s all-time leading rusher, finishing his high school career with 10,923 rushing yards and 202 total touchdowns on 748 carries. “We’re really excited about Alvin, his future here,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “He catches the ball well. He’s extremely explosive. He finishes runs. He runs behind his pads. He’s really a complete back.” Henderson also played a key part in holding this class together despite AU’s struggles on the field this season. AU’s 2025 class finished eighth in the country and fifth in the SEC. That gives Freeze and his staff consecutive top 10 classes. “Alvin has been a joy to recruit, a joy to get to know,” said Freeze. “Obviously has gone up and down with recruiting, but has remained really solid for us through the stretch of the season where things could have gotten rocky. He held a lot of things together.” Henderson flipped from Penn State to Auburn in June, and two of AU’s three wide receiver signees were also flips from Power 4 schools.