Tigers add portal running back

"My running back coach, Coach [Derrick Nix], he's the back of my size," Robinson said on why Auburn. "Not many running back coaches can relate to me because I'm used to me being a bigger back than my skill set, and I've seen Coach D-Nix play. I've heard everything about him. He does exactly what I've done."

Former UConn RB Durell Robinson has signed with Auburn, he announced on social media Saturday. He's the second signee of the day for Auburn out of the portal, as the Tigers signed quarterback Jackson Arnold earlier in the morning.

Robinson, 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, fits the build of the running back that Auburn was seeking out of the transfer portal. He signed with Charlotte out of high school before transferring to UConn for this season. As a redshirt freshman with the Huskies, he recorded 731 yards rushing and eight touchdowns.

With the talent that Auburn has returning this upcoming year, Robinson felt like it was the best fit for him.

"I did my research on all of that," Robinson said. "It's a lot of things that Auburn has, and it's not like Auburn slouches. I understand it was 5-7, but those seven losses weren't true seven losses. They were determined by just a few plays. So everybody here wants to win, and they want the same thing I want, so that's definitely something I'm looking forward to."

The resume of the running backs coach Nix also helped with his decision.

"Everything that I want to do, he's already accomplished it," Robinson said. "With him coaching other positions like receiver, tight ends, he can help me fix other aspects of my game, such as my hands, my route running, getting in and out of breaks when I run routes out of the backfield, and he's also the offensive coordinator, so that plays into a role."

He'll have three seasons of eligibility remaining.