Tigers add pass rusher

Former Sam Houston State defensive end Chris Murray has committed to Auburn. He's Auburn's 15th pickup this winter from the portal and will provide some much needed help at the buck linebacker position.

Originally from Wichita Falls, Texas, Murray signed with TCU in the class of 2021. Following one season with TCU, he transferred to Sam Houston State, where over his three-year career with the Bearkats he tallied 55 tackles.

His breakout season was this past fall, where along with a career-high 35 tackles in a season, he recorded 5.5 sacks and forced two fumbles.

Murray chose Auburn shortly after his visit to Auburn over the weekend, where his first time on campus impressed.

"I was in the D-line meetings and everything, and the plays that I've made this season, [Vontrell King-Williams] replicated the same exact play that was given from the past (season)," Murray said. "So he was showing me plays that I've done, while showing the Auburn plays. So I could contribute in his defense, and I'm loving it."

He will have one season of eligibility remaining.