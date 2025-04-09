Bellantoni 'stays in contact' with Rivals100 DE

"I got teammates that I played with that are here, it kind of gives Auburn a little bit of a resume," Willis said. "I've trained with Jayson Jones. He's told me it's a good place, a good atmosphere to be around. It's a lot of people backing this school up. And then when I come out and see it's actually what they're talking about, it really just makes you want to come back."

The No. 90 overall player in the 2027 class was on campus Tuesday and plans to return this Saturday for Auburn's A-Day Festivities.

It'll be sooner rather than later, too.

Ba'Roc Willis visited Auburn this week, but he's already got plans to return to campus.

While on his visit Tuesday, Willis watched a practice and paid attention to defensive end Keldric Faulk, safety Kaleb Harris and former high school teammate Amon Lane-Ganus the most.

"It was a great time, a good experience," Willis said. "The practice atmosphere was very, very dope. The defense had a lot of energy. It was just a great time out here."

He was also watching defensive ends coach Roc Bellantoni do his thing.

"I was just seeing how Coach Roc coached, because I come back down Saturday," Willis said. "I might come back down Friday and just stay the whole weekend, but I know for sure I'm going to be down here Saturday."

Bellantoni is new to this staff, but not new to Auburn. He's in his second stint on the Plains and keeps in contact often with Willis, who's also a former Alabama commit.

"I like his coaching style," Willis said. "He's very energetic, you know, and he looks like a great coach to be around from what I've seen [Tuesday]...Me and Coach Roc's relationship, it's a pretty cool relationship. He'll shoot me a text. We'll conversate, retweet my stuff and all that good stuff. You know, he's a very good coach."

Aside from Auburn, other programs sticking out to the four-star out of Moody, Ala., include Tennessee, LSU, Miami, Vanderbilt and Ole Miss. Where does Auburn fit in?

"They're for sure up there," Willis said. "You know, they're a school that stays in contact. They show me a lot of love, so I'm going to show them a lot of love."