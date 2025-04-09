Doubleheader split

Fresh off its series win at Kentucky, Auburn softball returned to Jane B. Moore Field for some midweek action against an in-state opponent. Auburn split the series against UAB. "Kudos to them, they came in, felt like their pitchers did a good job of doing what they wanted to do," said head coach Chris Malveaux. "They were able to continuously hit spots, and if they missed it was a ball, and they weren't going to leave a lot out over the plate to hit."

Haley Rainey (8) pitches against UAB. (Photo by Auburn Athletics)

Game 1, W 6-1 Scoring four runs in the third inning with two outs, Auburn used timely hitting and capitalized on UAB errors to take game one against the Blazers. Icess Tresvik had a two-RBI single in the third, followed by a double steal that pushed a run across and Anna Wohlers doubled home the fourth run of the inning. AnnaLea Adams added an insurance run in the fifth with a solo home run. It was her eighth of the year, tying Tresvik and Wohlers for the team lead. In the circle, Haley Rainey pitched six innings and gave up on unearned run on four hits while striking out one and walking one. The CSU Fullerton transfer has given up two earned runs in her last 19. 2 innings of work. "She's kind of been putting her head down and powering through and just not hitting those moments," Malveaux said. "If she starts at a random time, she may fall behind a batter, but she can lock back in now and get in and do what she needs to do to come back and get the out."

Game 2, L 4-3 Unearned runs and errors cost Auburn the doubleheader sweep. All four of the Blazer's runs were unearned and the Tigers committed four errors in game two. UAB scored three runs in the first — two on wild pitches and another on RBI single. Auburn had an error earlier in the inning that gave UAB an extra chance and the Blazers capitalized by scoring the three runs with two outs. Two errors in the fourth gave UAB a fourth run, the difference in the game. "We struggled a little bit defensively," Malveaux said. "They just kind of struggled in that second game, and they capitalized, I think, on every single error that we made."