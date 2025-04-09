Tigers talking 'almost every day' with OL target

"Just getting to know them more and actually feeling out how they can coach me, get better, and just how they are as a person," Toothman said. "I really enjoyed it."

The 6-foot-5 offensive lineman from Vancleave, Miss., arrived Friday and spent nearly two days on campus, getting to know offensive line coach Jake Thornton on a better level and watching spring practice.

With each visit to Auburn, Toothman is becoming more comfortable with the Tigers' coaching staff.

"Coach Thornton talks to me almost every day, and it's just familiar being around them," Toothman said. "I don't have to force anything. They don't have to force anything. It's just kind of like a fluid relationship. It just feels normal."

As far as fitting into the offense, it's an easy answer for him.

"I could see myself playing here," Toothman said. "Like I said, Coach Thornton, I mean, I feel like I've known him all my life. It's just easy to talk to him."

Toothman visited in early March before returning a month later for Big Cat. He's got an official visit set for next month, May 16-18, likely his next trip to the Plains.

"I do really like coming here," Toothman said. "I think I'm going to release a top six here soon, six or seven."

Auburn will "for sure" be in that top group of schools.