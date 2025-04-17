Notebook: Right back at it

The Longhorns are 30-5 overall and in first place in the SEC with 13-2 record while the Tigers are 27-10 and 9-6.

That’s how it shapes up for No. 6 Auburn this weekend, which is playing a series at No. 1 Texas fresh off a three-game sweep of No. 3 LSU last weekend.

“Just so impressed with Texas,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “With LSU, Texas and Tennessee, who we still have to play, I’m just overly impressed with the depth and ability of the pitching staff. Texas has some marquee players in the lineup.

“Two left-handed starting pitchers the first two games and then an older, experienced right-hander who is just crafty. They’re in every game and they’re just technically sound.”

Texas leads the SEC with a 2.97 team ERA. They’ll throw a talented group of starters this weekend in senior LHP Jared Spencer (4-1, 3.08 ERA) Thursday, junior LHP Luke Harrison (2-0, 2.92) Friday and junior RHP Ruger Riojas (7-1, 3.35) Saturday.

The bullpen is led by freshman LHP Dylan Volantis (3-0, 1.15, 8 saves) and junior RHP Max Grubbs (5-0, 1.71, 4 saves).

UT also has a dangerous lineup. Sophomore infielder Ethan Mendoza is batting .363, junior catcher Rylan Galvan .337 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 32 RBI, and sophomore outfielder Will Gasparino .289 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 42 RBI.

Game times for the series are 7 p.m. CT Thursday, 6 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday. All three games will be on SECN+/ESPN+.

TBA NO MORE: Auburn will go with Sr. RHP Samuel Dutton (5-2, 2.34) Thursday, Jr. LHP Cade Fisher (1-0, 3.91) Friday and Fr. RHP Andreas Alvarez (1-0, 6.43) Saturday. AU has been TBA for game three the last two weekends, but Alvarez has allowed three earned runs in 6.2 innings in starts against Alabama and LSU.

"Just removing that uncertainty and putting Alvarez in there and going ahead and saying it in advance, is me tipping my hat and giving total confidence to Alvarez being able to go out and give us a chance against the No. 1 team in America in game three,” said Thompson.

MORE POP: Auburn is fifth in the SEC with a .303 batting average, 11th with a .487 slugging percentage and 10th with 271 runs scored. But Thompson is convinced this lineup can produce more. “I still believe in my heart of hearts, there’s more offense to come. There’s gonna be more days when (Ike) Irish and (Cooper) McMurray are clicking together. I look at the bottom of the lineup and (Deric) Fabian had 25 RBI early. I think he’s going to catch fire again down there because he’s played a really good shortstop. And I just don’t think (Bub) Terrell and (Chase) Fralick and (Chris) Rembert are going away.”

BEHIND THE PLATE: Irish was back at catcher in Tuesday night’s 4-3 win at Jacksonville State after playing exclusively in the outfield since returning from a fractured scapula March 21. “Caught a two-hitter. Physically, he passed it with flying colors. It’s amazing to be out that long and he’s just right on it. He was masterful,” said Thompson. “Fralick caught all three games the last weekend. This weekend, Irish could absolutely catch. I think we’ll catch Fralick in game one and go from there.”

ON THE MEND: Cade Belyeu played for the first time against JSU Tuesday since separating his shoulder March 29. He made a diving catch in the outfield and had one hit in four at-bats. “I thought he had trouble seeing the ball at the plate,” said Thompson. “We all know what Cade can do when he’s put together. I’m thankful he got the at-bats last night. I think that allows him to draw closer to being ready to help us. With the two left-handed starters and seeing him out there last night, I think we would maybe hold him a game.”