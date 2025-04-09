Auburn 'one of the highest' schools for OL

"I'm kind of narrowing it down right now," Zierer said. "I've already talked to some schools and said ‘Nah, there's no chance I’m going to go there.’ With Auburn, I already locked down my OV so it's one of the highest ones."

Auburn isn't one of those, as Zierer was back on campus over the weekend and has an official visit set for next month.

Some programs have already been informed that they have no chance.

When it comes to Wilson Zierer 's recruitment, he knows what he wants.

The 6-foot-6 offensive lineman out of Rabun Gap, Ga., was on Auburn's campus early last month, but the Tigers' spring ball had not started yet. When Zierer visited over the weekend, he finally got a chance to see offensive line coach Jake Thornton in action.

"I think he's a great coach," Zierer said. "He’s one of those coaches who looks at the details with how he is...He's like a coach who just looks at details, wants to see you succeed and get better with everything. Not just like ‘Oh, you got to do this in pass [protection], but now you got to do that.’ He looks at every detail."

Zierer's older brother, Kilian, played offensive line for Auburn from 2020-2022, but the Tigers aren't just recruiting Wilson because of who his brother is.

"They think it's the right fit for me," Zierer said. "That's why they're recruiting me that hard. They see me going here and they don't just want to recruit me because my brother played here and all that stuff. They think it's also the right fit for me."

Auburn is in the mix for him, along with Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin, Florida State and Tennessee. He's hoping to take his official visits and come to a decision before his senior season.

What's he looking for in a school?

"Every school now has a great facility," Zierer said. "You can't say I'm committing to this school because of the facility, coaching staff. Yes, it helps if they're nice, but you should not commit to a school because of the coaching staff, because that can change. That's what happened to my brother. He had three different head coaches in four years. I'm looking at a school to see if I still want to be there if I get injured? If it's like the right fit for me, can I study what I want to study? Do I feel at home and all that stuff?"

Auburn will get Zierer back on campus May 30-June 1 for his official visit.