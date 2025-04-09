Arnold finds good fit at Auburn

AUBURN | Jackson Arnold entered the transfer portal after a tumultuous season at Oklahoma that included a benching at halftime of game four and a midseason change at offensive coordinator. He was looking for a reset on his career and has found that at Auburn, bringing with him two years of college experience and the maturity that often comes from going through adversity. “You know, play the first three games, we’re 3-0, then go to Tennessee, have a bad first half and get benched,” said Arnold. “I feel like for me it was a wake-up call from God, just to kind of take a step back and root my identity in something other than the game.

Linebacker Keyron Crawford and Arnold sharing a moment at practice. (Photo by Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

“And really just go through that and just learn how to persevere through hard times, because to be quite honest it’s probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever gone through my entire life, and just really being strong, being able to persevere, is something that I feel like I learned a lot last year.” The junior quarterback has quickly fit in at Auburn, building relationships with his new teammates and jumping right into an offense that he’s already got familiarity with. “I feel like I fit very well,” said Arnold. “That was one of the things (Hugh Freeze) told me out of the portal, too, is he knows what we did in high school and in college and our schemes, my scheme has always been very similar to what Coach Freeze runs. “I know what he expects out of the RPO system, and just his system in general. I feel like, for me coming in, it was big because all these plays I’ve ran before. They were just called something different. So I was able to pick up the offense really quick and be efficient early on with decision-making and accuracy.” Arnold has also stepped into a much-needed leadership role with the offense. He helped organize workouts with the wide receivers before the start of spring and has developed a close bond with freshman Deuce Knight, the only other scholarship quarterback on the roster this spring. “Since Day 1 we got in we came in working and been on the field constantly getting extra catches in, extra throws in. Real cool guy, brings a lot of energy. He's a spark on our team,” said wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr., who transferred from Georgia Tech during the offseason.