"The culture and the environment," Henry told Rivals.com on why he committed. "It's a winning culture, family, and a culture that's going to work. Why I felt like committing now as a '26, I feel like right now is the right time. It wasn't too soon or too late, so I feel like, at this moment, it's just the right time to commit."

Three-star safety Wayne Henry announced his commitment to Auburn Monday, becoming the Tigers' sixth commitment in the cycle. Henry comes from what's become a hotspot for Auburn lately, as the Tigers land another defensive back from St. Frances in Baltimore, Md.

Henry, 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds, attends St. Frances in Baltimore, which is also home to two defensive commits in Auburn's 2025 class — Blake Woodby and Bryce Deas.

"That's my guy," Henry said about Woodby. "We play on the same (high school) team. "We've got a good relationship, so we might as well bring it to the next level with (Woodby) and Bryce Deas."

He also held offers from Florida, Tennessee, LSU, Maryland and Penn State. His relationship with Auburn safeties coach Charles Kelly was another factor in his early decision.

"Coach Kelly, that's my guy right there," Henry said. "We talk a lot, so that's the main one I'm really close with, Coach Kelly."

With his commitment, Auburn extends its lead over Florida State in the Rivals recruiting rankings for the top overall class. Henry joins a class with wide receiver Denairius Gray, offensive lineman Kail Ellis, defensive end Hezekiah Harris and linebackers Shadarius Toodle and Jamichael Garrett.

"I'm physical, fast, and aggressive," Henry said. "I've also got finesse. So, it's like I can do everything on the field — I can play corner, safety, nickel. I can guard man-to-man (in coverage), or I can play high. I can come and play in the box. I'm versatile. I can do anything on the field at a high level."