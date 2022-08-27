A strong junior season at Chipley (Fla.) High School elevated the 2023 wide receiver into a highly-recruited prospect. Friday, before the opening game of his senior season, Sorey committed to Auburn over Florida, Alabama and Miami.

And boy, did it ever.

AUBURN | All Daquayvious Sorey needed was a little structure and leadership, and his talent would take over.

“They’re getting a big-time football player,” said Chipley head coach Marcus Buchanan. “Someone that can take the roof off a defense in a hurry. Somebody who cam make plays when you get the ball in his hands.

“He’s a special talent. Reminds me of a Percy Harvin-type guy. He’s got good burst, good speed, good acceleration. He gets to his top-end speed quick and has good hands.”

Sorey, 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, transferred to Chipley from Graceville High School following his sophomore season.

Buchanan runs a tight ship at Chipley and early last season, Sorey sat out the first quarter of a game due to a disciplinary issue. That’s all it took. Since then, he’s been a model student athlete on and off the field for the Tigers.

“It’s the maturity that comes with getting older. He’s just gotten more mature,” said Buchanan. “His body has really transitioned here too and I think that has a lot to do with our strength and conditioning program.”

Sorey hardly ever leaves the field for Chipley, playing mainly wide receiver and safety along with returning kicks and punts.

He caught 30 passes for 546 yards and six touchdowns as a junior. He also rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, and returned two punts and one interception for touchdowns.

He added 28 tackles, nine pass defenses and four interceptions on defense.

Chipley advanced to the fourth round of Class 1A playoffs last season, hosting a home playoff game for the first time in 20 years.