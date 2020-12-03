AuburnSports - TIGER TALK REVIEW: Texas A&M '20

TIGER TALK REVIEW: Texas A&M '20
WRITER'S NOTE: Gus Malzahn spends around 25 minutes each week participating in the Auburn Sports Network's weekly radio program. In this space, we provide a synopsis of Malzahn's comments, though we try to spice it up OUTSIDE the quote marks. Please enjoy.
"Andy" is Andy Burcham, voice of the Auburn Tigers
"Not Andy" is Brad Law, director of broadcast operations for the Auburn Sports Network
*****
6:06 p.m. — Andy asks about Gus' feelings on the James Owens Courage Award. "It's very special, what James Owens meant to this program ... it's very exciting to be giving that award out Saturday."
6:07 — Not Andy asks Gus if he remembers his last college game. "I can remember a lot of details of the game. Before the game, after the game. It's always a special, special time for those seniors playing for the last time on the their home field."
6:08 — Andy wants to know about this senior class. "This is a really good class — not just players-wise, but character. They're Auburn men. We've been pretty good on Senior Day since 2013. It's really important for the rest of our team."
6:09 — Julie/Juli emails to ask about seniors coming back for next year and about the transfer portal blowing up during the next few months. "I do think that's a possibility. We'll address that a little farther after our last game. As for the second question, I think you're going to see ... more transfers than ever before. It's a new time in college football and you've got to adjust to that."
6:10 — Andy asks if that affects recruiting. "You've got to be prepared for all the what-ifs."
6:10 — Not Andy wants to know about how Gus' HS background affects how he adjusts to the transfers. "Managing the roster, managing the guys who choose to enter the portal ... the new guys coming in ... that's a new challenge guys will have to work with." NICE NON-ANSWER, GUS.
COMMERICAL BREAK
6:14 — Andy sets the scene for this week's game, but doesn't ask a question. "We get a chance to redeem ourselves. There's nothing like putting a tough loss behind you with a victory. They're fighting fora playoff berth. They've played really good football. We're glad to be playing them at home."
6:15 — Not Andy reminds us that Gus really wanted Kellen Mond, who is just so-so. "Each year, you've seen him progress. He's doing a good job of protesting the football — 16 touchdowns and two interceptions. That's what I see when I watch him."
6:16 — Andy reminds us that Texas A&M has good players on offense. "They're No. 1 in sacks allowed. They're protecting the quarterback. You're talking about a balanced group with a veteran quarterback."
6:17 — Not Andy asks how A&M runs the ball. "They do a good job schemin' people. They change their personnel groups. They put a lot of stress on you. They'll run gap and they'll run zone — inside and outside. They're not scared to run (Mond)."
6:17 — Andy is amazed at how rare it is for A&M to concede a sack, but doesn't ask a question. Gus then word salads nice things/phases about A&M's offense.
6:18 — Not Andy wants to talk about how Auburn's DL must get tough with A&M's OL. Gus says they need t be good on 1st and 2nd down so they know what to do for sure on 3rd down.
6:19 — Gus says Tank Bigsby has practiced "on a limited basis."
6:19 — Not Andy wants to know if there's carry-over from Alabama to A&M. "They're the No. 1 defense in the league, which really stands out to me. They're a veteran group. You can see that they've gotten older. They're very disruptive up front. They'll pressure you in a lot of different ways. We've got to be able to run the football and be balanced."
6:20 — Andy recites a bunch of A&M stats. "They've played some good teams, too, which says a lot. The biggest thing is to have some explosive plays. That'll be a big factor in the game."
6:21 — Not Andy notes that Arkansas ran all over Auburn in September. What did Gus learn from that mess? "You've got to find your strengths and your tendencies and everything that goes along with that."
COMMERICAL BREAK
6:25 — Andy wants to talk about Mark-Antony Richards. "It was good to get Mark out there. He's been banged up. He made some very impressive runs. You'll definitely see Mark be a part on Saturday. I think it's a really good thing. I think he's got a chance to seize the moment."
6:26 — Not Andy wants to talk about DJ Williams and his injury and how he's surely forlorn. GUS SAYS DJ WON'T PLAY SATURDAY. "He's a very quality back. He can do a lot of different things. Hopefully we can get him back for our last game."
6:27 — Andy recites the Auburn-A&M series. Memories are the sweetest thing. Andy asks for Gus' thoughts. No question asked. "There's been a lot of close games, I think that's the big thing. We've got to be prepared for all those end-of-the-game scenarios."
6:28 — Not Andy wants to know why Auburn needs a fast start. Gus word salads playoff, good team, Top 5, etc.
6:29 — Andy wants to talk about John Samuel Shenker. "I think he's done a good job in both phases — run block and catchin' the football."
6:30 — Marc/Mark emails to ask about Auburn coming out unemotional in this COVID era. "The reality os that we had six weeks of fall camp. We got after it. This is now, what, Week 18? We've changed up a couple things. It's a different emotional time. The COVID testing, that creates some anxiety."
6:32 — Andy asks if the head coach is affected by the COVID thing. GUFFAWS ALL AROUND. "I'm tired of them sticking that thing up my nose. My eyes have watered way too many times because of (Dr. Goodlett)."
6:32 — Andy asks for the KEYS TO THE GAME. Gus says the defense has to get off the field on third down. He says the offense needs explosive plays. Special teams needs to do something to affect the game positively.
6:33 — Coach Gus signs off with a steely WAR EAGLE.
BE GOOD. BE YOU.
GUFFAW COUNT: 1