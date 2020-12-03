AuburnSports - TIGER TALK REVIEW: Texas A&M '20

WRITER'S NOTE: Gus Malzahn spends around 25 minutes each week participating in the Auburn Sports Network's weekly radio program. In this space, we provide a synopsis of Malzahn's comments, though we try to spice it up OUTSIDE the quote marks. Please enjoy. "Andy" is Andy Burcham, voice of the Auburn Tigers "Not Andy" is Brad Law, director of broadcast operations for the Auburn Sports Network ***** 6:06 p.m. — Andy asks about Gus' feelings on the James Owens Courage Award. "It's very special, what James Owens meant to this program ... it's very exciting to be giving that award out Saturday." 6:07 — Not Andy asks Gus if he remembers his last college game. "I can remember a lot of details of the game. Before the game, after the game. It's always a special, special time for those seniors playing for the last time on the their home field."

6:08 — Andy wants to know about this senior class. "This is a really good class — not just players-wise, but character. They're Auburn men. We've been pretty good on Senior Day since 2013. It's really important for the rest of our team." 6:09 — Julie/Juli emails to ask about seniors coming back for next year and about the transfer portal blowing up during the next few months. "I do think that's a possibility. We'll address that a little farther after our last game. As for the second question, I think you're going to see ... more transfers than ever before. It's a new time in college football and you've got to adjust to that." 6:10 — Andy asks if that affects recruiting. "You've got to be prepared for all the what-ifs." 6:10 — Not Andy wants to know about how Gus' HS background affects how he adjusts to the transfers. "Managing the roster, managing the guys who choose to enter the portal ... the new guys coming in ... that's a new challenge guys will have to work with." NICE NON-ANSWER, GUS. COMMERICAL BREAK 6:14 — Andy sets the scene for this week's game, but doesn't ask a question. "We get a chance to redeem ourselves. There's nothing like putting a tough loss behind you with a victory. They're fighting fora playoff berth. They've played really good football. We're glad to be playing them at home." 6:15 — Not Andy reminds us that Gus really wanted Kellen Mond, who is just so-so. "Each year, you've seen him progress. He's doing a good job of protesting the football — 16 touchdowns and two interceptions. That's what I see when I watch him." 6:16 — Andy reminds us that Texas A&M has good players on offense. "They're No. 1 in sacks allowed. They're protecting the quarterback. You're talking about a balanced group with a veteran quarterback." 6:17 — Not Andy asks how A&M runs the ball. "They do a good job schemin' people. They change their personnel groups. They put a lot of stress on you. They'll run gap and they'll run zone — inside and outside. They're not scared to run (Mond)." 6:17 — Andy is amazed at how rare it is for A&M to concede a sack, but doesn't ask a question. Gus then word salads nice things/phases about A&M's offense. 6:18 — Not Andy wants to talk about how Auburn's DL must get tough with A&M's OL. Gus says they need t be good on 1st and 2nd down so they know what to do for sure on 3rd down.