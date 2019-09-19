The following was a LIVE transcript of Gus Malzahn's weekly radio show. 6:05 -- Gus says they had a "solid" week of practice. 6:05 -- Not Andy says the offense had room for improvement. No question asked. "I think we played really good, clean football. This week's gotta be the same thing." 6:06 -- Andy then adverts a Chick-Fil-A app. Que? 6:06 -- Gus says "(all players) practiced this week" and adds "that's good news for us." 6:06 -- Not Andy wants to talk about Bailey Sharp. Gus says Bailey may be able to return this season. "He'll be missed."

6:07 -- Andy laments Bailey's situation. "He was at church and he tried to get out of a chair and it felt different." 6:07 -- Not Andy is hunting for information on Derrick Brown and Seth Williams. "When you don't have those guys, it's different. They're making the trip." 6:08 -- Andy says Seth was great in the A&M game last year. "Him and Bo have something between them -- and that's good." 6:08 -- Not Andy hunting for information on Schwartz. "He won't have as big a club on. It's doesn't matter -- we're throwing it and he's catching it. He's an impact player, too. He's got speed." 6:09 -- Andy wants to talk about Elijah Stove. "Coming off that knee injury, he's very hungry. He's a guy we're going to get the ball to Saturday." 6:09 -- Not Andy says Eli was really wide open on the fleaflicker. Gus jokes that those catches can be difficult with nobody around. 6:13 -- Not Andy wants to talk about the "rain game" against West Virginia. That was played 10 years ago today. "What really stood out to me was the fans who stuck it out." Andy says the students probably should have left due to the weather. 6:14 -- First Question Kim asks ... is it tough because Jimbo coached Pat Nix and knows the family so well. "I do think that ... he knows Bo is a very talented young man." 6:15 -- Andy asks about Bo against Kent State. "He had some keep reads early on that opened everything up. I thought he managed the game well, protected the ball."

Gus mentions that they've been practicing in the indoor with very loud noise in an attempt to simulate the Texas A&M crowd. Gus says players are tired of hearing the A&M fight song. 6:16 -- Not Andy wants to know how perimeter runs early affect things. Gus says that widens the defense. Says Bo "definitely can do it." 6:17 -- Not Andy wants to talk about Joey Gatewood. "We're really glad that he's had a chance to get out there. His role will be different each week. It gives us flexibility having both of those guys." 6:18 -- Andy says it's very rare to have three 100-yard rushers in one game. That happened against Kent State. "Joey can throw it. He's a very good runner, but he can throw it. He's one play away from running the whole thing." 6:19 -- Kim asks about more ball-carriers due to A&M's run defense. "It could be. This year, they look just as good or better up front. A big key to the game is how successful(ly) we run the football." Gus describes the win against A&M last season as "interesting." Yes, yes it was. 9:23 -- Not Andy asks about A&M's run defense. "They really plug gaps quick. They know their gap integrity." (He expects some extra pressure due to Nix's inexperience.) 6:23 -- Gus says Texas A&M had a "very impressive display" against Clemson. 6:24 -- Gus describes the win at A&M in 13 as a "shootout." He says getting off to good starts is the key at A&M. 6:24 -- Not Andy wants to talk about A&M's offense, specifically Mond as a runner. "He's a very talented quarterback. You can tell it's his second year in the offense. He has some receivers who are really scary on the outside. He's a true dual-threat guy." 6:25 -- Andy says the A&M wideouts are tall. "They're big guys -- and they can run, too. They can go up and get the ball." 6:26 -- Gus says there is some carry-over from the FSU offense Jimbo used in the 2013 (season) title game. 6:26 -- Not Andy wants to talk about Roger McCreary. "The first three games, (opponents) checked on the new guy. He's a very confident young man, he can run. He's going to compete. We're excited that we have him." 6:27 -- Andy reminds us all that Dinson damn near lost his leg at A&M four years ago. "I remember that like it was last night. It was a vicious, vicious hit. We're really blessed to have a guy like Jeremiah Dinson as a captain. He sets an example for all our players." 6:28 -- Not Andy wants to talk about Marlon Davidson. "He's just so consistent. He's an impact player, a coach on the field. I'm so proud of him. He just plays so hard every snap." 6:31 -- Web question from DEEK, who wants to know about tuning out press noise, hype. "We have a veteran group of leadership. To be honest with you, it's a lot easier than you think. We don't really let any outside influences ... affect us."

6:33 -- Andy wants to talk about AU creating pressure. "We're affecting the quarterback, taking the rhythm throws away." 6:34 -- Not Andy wants to talk about the value in starting fast. Gus already addressed that. Gus actually says "the crowd will be rockin'." 6:34 -- Andy says special teams can help. Gus lustily agrees. He wants TUTT to add some yards. "We'll have to do a good job of catching the ball in the air." 6:35 -- Not Andy wants to know how open the playbook has been so far. "It'll grow each week. The reality is that we've got new guys playing the quarterback position. It'll grow as our quarterbacks grow." 6:36 -- Andy wants to know if they'll have a walk-through Friday. Gus says YES. "If the weather permits, we'll do that." 6:36 -- Not Andy wants to know what Gus will do tonight. Gus says they'll complete the call sheet and "put that to bed." (Meetings with offensive coaches.) 6:37 -- Andy says the team is pretty healthy. "The fact that they're all going on the trip together helps us." Gus then offers a STEELY "War Eagle" to close.