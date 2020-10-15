AuburnSports - TIGER TALK REVIEW: South Carolina '20

6:07 -- Andy wants to talk about linebacker play. "We thought they played outstanding." ( Pappoe was the Tigers' lowest-graded player according to PFF ) "Those guys were all over the field." Also mentions Cam Riley, Desmond Tisdol and Wesley Steiner getting closer to varsity-ready.

6:06 -- Not Andy wants to talk about building blocks. His words. I LIKE LINCOLN LOGS®, but Legos® are good, too. Gus word salads like a chef. Says they focused on developing young guys at practice.

6:05 -- Injury update offered. Thank you, Andy, for the question. "Everyone did practice this week ... but K.J., like we talked about. We've got a few guys who will be a game-time decision."

6:05 -- Gus just got back from practice. "We had a solid week of practice," he says.

6:08 -- Not Andy asks about Barton Lester, who recovered the blocked punt last week. Gus says Lester is getting better. "One of those guys ... we feel like can make an impact on special teams."

6:08 -- Andy notes that Jordyn Peters is good at blocking kicks. "That's something that's not easy. There's only a handful of guys on every team that can do that. He's an impact player -- and not just blocking punts."

6:12 -- Andy asks about staffing the OL. "This is really the first week ... that we've had all hands on deck. We got Troxell back Wednesday for practice. I think we're getting a little healthier."

6:13 -- Not Andy asks about the OL again, specifically being able to run better. Says they need to be balanced from a run-pass perspective. "We end up playing seven different offensive linemen in the first quarter. It was still kind of a buy-committee offensive line. We're hoping with this game, we can settle in a little bit more than that."

6:15 -- Andy lists Tank Bigsby's numbers from the Arkansas. The guy is good. "That was impressive for a true freshman. He ran hard, broke some tackles. He was trying to run violently. He had that true passion -- AND he protected the football." ANDY SNUCK IN A GUFFAW THERE, but nothing from GUS.

6:16 -- Not Kim asks the first question. It's about Peyton Anderson. Or maybe Payton Anderson. Nobody knows this person, honestly. "He's doing a good job for us."

6:17 -- Andy says Sports Information Director Kirk Sampson is with Gus tonight. Kirk has a huge head. GUFFAWS ALL AROUND.

6:17 -- Missed the question since I'm fired up that Kirk was getting gigged right there. He's a dork.

6:18 -- Andy wants to know why Arkansas got back in the game last week. "You've got to give them credit. That's the way it is in this league." Gus recounts the game, which isn't helpful because we all saw it. Still going. STILL GOING. Stop. "I have a strong feeling that there will be more close games -- not just with us but around the league."

6:19 -- Not Andy notes that Auburn has played three games and that means Chad Morris understands his personnel three games more. Gus word salads about how the OL hasn't worked together. "We'll grow up front and that will help everything."

6:23 -- Not Andy asks about the Gamecocks. "I think they're solid everywhere. They have some good cover guys, play a lot of man. They're a very solid defense."

6:23 -- Andy asks about USC's third-down defense. "They get after the quarterback. That's really where it starts. Very impressive. We'll have to have a good plan."

6:24 -- Not Andy asks for strategy tips but says he's not. "If they're able to pressure you with four, they have guys to cover. When they bring 5 or 6, there's not as many guys back there."

6:25 -- Andy asks about South Carolina's QB, RB and TE. Gus professes to liks all of them, probably didn't offer any of them. Gus mentions WR Shi Smith, says something nice about him.

6:26 -- Andy says something about last week's game. I didn't get it. "We're gonna have to play good football."

6:26 -- QUESTION TIME! Someone asks about Eli Stove. Will he be back? "Eli will be back. That was a big blow -- not having him last week."

6:27 -- Question about the OL and Bicknell. Not Andy bends the question because he didn't see much there, so he asks about the matchup between Auburn's OL and USC's DL. "(USC is) quick. We'll have to keep our shoulders square and keep our pads down."

6:28 -- Andy asks about COVID procedure on the road. Word salad. Safety.

6:29 -- Not Andy asks about COVID etiquette. Gus says they still do staff meetings virtually. "Smaller groups. We're not together for more than 15 minutes (due to) contact tracing and all that. It's what you do ... being responsible."

6:30 -- Andy notes that several USC assistants are former Auburn guys. "That was a long time ... what was that? 2015? Things were a lot different."

6:31 -- Not Andy wants to talk about KEYS. Not Andy thinks it's about special teams. "That could be a true strength of ours this year. Really our message is: field position. We need to win field position."

6:31 -- Andy asks for more keys. "I really think it's stopping the run and making the quarterback uncomfortable."

6:32 -- Not Andy wants to talk about offensive keys. "It's going to be about balance."

6:32 -- Gus offers an uptempo, steely WAR EAGLE.

