6:09 -- Not Andy says some positives from the UGA game can be carried forward. "It starts with the defense. The third downs? An unbelievable job. Offensively ... in the fourth quarter, we got some rhythm going. We go in tempo and let Bo do his thing. That was good. We need more of that."

6:08 -- Andy asks about how leadership is formed. Says he has "six to eight guys" each year and that's his official leadership group. "I really rely on the leadership group each year and we've got a great group this year."

6:07 -- Not Andy says home games are good. Gus word salads an answer. He likes home games. They're an "opportunity."

6:06 -- Not Andy says the routine helps the kids get over it. "Once you get back in your routine ... we've got some outstanding leaders on this team. It's not just the seniors."

6:05 p.m. -- Andy asks about putting away the UGA loss. "That was a tough loss -- especially the way it went down at the end. Our guys were hurtin' when we got there Sunday. You kinda have to turn the page. Now our goal is to win 10 games. If we can do that, it'll be a really good legacy for this senior group."

6:10 -- Andy wants to know about how to get into rhythm. "It's about getting that initial first down. When you've got opportunities, you have to seize the moment."

6:11 -- Not Andy wants to know why they need a first down to get into rhythm. Gus says they can't go three-and-out super fast. "When you get the initial first down, that's when you get that thing going."

6:11 -- Andy asks about substituting when in pace. "It really just depends on what the defense gives you once you get going."

6:12 -- Andy asks about Bailey Sharp wearing the 44 shirt at tight end last week. "It's something we could use in the future. He can catch it good enough. I didn't know if you'd caught on to that one. You kinda busted our bubble on that one." GUFFAWS ALL AROUND

6:17 -- First question is from KIMMMMMM. She asks about Bo Nix being one of the best true freshman QBs in AU history. "He has got a super future. I think he's going to win us a championship before he gets out of here."

6:18 -- Not Andy says Nix made a nice move to score the second TD last week. No question asked. Gus just word salads an answer about how great Nix is.

6:18 -- Andy asks about how much time Gus spends with Bo. "I'm in a majority of the meetings. Dillingham has his own meetings with the quarterbacks." Gus says he spends time talking about overall offense with everyone on Fridays.

6:19 -- The next question is from HERBBBB. My man. He wants to know about the Samford game, playing some young guys. "Each game as a head coach, you've got to have a plan. We've got to improve. We've got to play clean, Auburn football. Hopefully, we'll get to that point" when he can play the really young guys.

6:20 -- Gus says they have practiced in the rain previously. He says the key is keeping the balls dry.

6:21 -- The next question is from BUSTERRRR. He asks about kids who are good HA players but don't qualify. Is that common. "The first thing you do is get the transcript. Is the young man motivated to do better? A few guys aren't motivated for whatever reason. You've got to predict a little bit, too. Most of the guys we've signed have come to Auburn and done well academically."

6:22 -- Andy notes that 11 Auburn players already have a degree. Gus says that says a lot about their character.

