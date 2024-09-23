• NOT ANDY is Brad Law, who is not the Official Voice of the Auburn Tigers yet is terrific in his own right.

What follows is a rough transcript of Hugh Freeze's appearance on "Tiger Talk" Monday night. This is not meant to be a comprehensive transcript. We try to have fun with it.

Freeze opens by thanking the fans for being so supportive. "They have shown up and been as loyal and strong as ever."





NOT ANDY wants to talk about meetings with the team today. "It was a challenging meeting, truthfully. Ten years ago ... when we would do something that hurt our team from winning a football game, I'd literally go overboard in front of the whole team. I'd play it over like 10 times. I was just that way. Honestly, it worked. But today's times are so different. Everything is so fragile. Today I made up my mind and be who I am. Truth doesn't change because your feelings feel some kind of way. We've got to get them where the winning ways are happening on those critical downs. I love Sam Pittman and I hope he wins the rest of his games. But I'm telling you that the hard truth is that if we play them nine more times, we'd beat them nine more times. That's what's hard to take."





"We can certainly play a more consistent brand of football."





***COMMERCIAL BREAK***





HERB is in the house. He talks about how he played on a good team in high school. He wants to know about how the team is coming together. "I'm seeing a team that is playing together and playing their guts out. They're making mistakes at critical moments. I do believe our team is together. As you lose in this world today, the voices get so loud."





"We can coach better. I went through every single play with every single coach. I love our staff. I think they're getting taught the right things. Offensively ... the scheme was beautiful. You just can't turn the ball over."





KEN is in the house. He says he's excited about the future. He wants to know about if they'll make any changes to the offense. "We're averaging over 470 yards per game — and that's with 10 turnovers. I don't see schematically why we would change that."





JASON is in the house. He wants to talk about Champ Anthony. "He just ... when he went to put his foot in the ground to transition to make the play, the tibia just snapped. It was an ugly injury. I talked to him last night. His parents are here. We put them up in a hotel for a week. He should make a full recovery. He will have two years remaining. He was playing really, really at a high level in that game."





NOT ANDY wants to talk more about Anthony. Freeze thinks Anthony was a leader back there. "He will be missed for sure."





ANDY asks about the thin secondary. "It means JC Hart and Jay Crawford are going to have to play."





***COMMERCIAL BREAK***





ANDY wants to know about who will be QB1. "That will be the biggest question we're facing. This Oklahoma squad is one of the best defensive teams I've seen in a while. They throw a lot at you."





ANDY says Oklahoma's defenders are ball hawks. "I watched the explosive reel. There's one run over 10 yards."





BUSTER is in the house. He thinks Auburn is so close to opening up a can. "I'm trying to figure out a way to put it ... we're averaging 6.7 yards per carry, we lead the league in (explosive pass plays) ..."





BUSTER now has an actual question. He wants to know about the fake punt. "If you green-light (Oscar Chapman) ... he could have rugby punted it ... I could see it in his eyes that he wanted to run that thing. Thank God for that defense."