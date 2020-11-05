AuburnSports - TIGER TALK REVIEW: Off Week '20

WRITER'S NOTE: Gus Malzahn spends around 25 minutes each week participating in the Auburn Sports Network's weekly radio program. In this space, we provide a synopsis of Malzahn's comments, though we try to spice it up OUTSIDE the quote marks. Please enjoy. "Andy" is Andy Burcham, voice of the Auburn Tigers "Not Andy" is Brad Law, director of broadcast operations for the Auburn Sports Network *** 6:05 -- Not Andy leads us off with a basic question about the off week. "We need to be the team that keeps improvin'." 6:05 -- Andy asks about areas of improvement. Against Kentucky, "you could tell (Auburn) was a team that didn't go through spring. This past week, we put everything together."

6:06 -- Not Andy plays some cockamamie multiple-choice game about stats. Gus ain't having that. "All those you brought up is a sign of winning football." Gus says the overarching deal with this team is getting back to playing Auburn football. 6:07 -- Andy asks about the OL and Keoindre Jones especially. "He played really physically. We ran behind him down on the goal line a few times." 6:08 -- Not Andy wants to talk about Alec Jackson and Tashawn Manning. "Last year, they got a lot of reps with our 2s. They're smart guys. I think the light's really starting to come on for those guys. It was really encouraging watching them on film." 6:09 -- Andy wants to talk about the team's depth. He didn't ask a question. "Some of those young guys need quality snaps -- not just mop-up snaps." 6:10 -- Not Andy wants to talk about Auburn's improving pass rush. "We put more presure on the quarterback in this past game than any of the previous five. It was really good to see." 6:10 -- Andy asks about preparing for Mississippi State. Gus says Auburn is working on itself this week. Players are off Saturday, will come back Sunday to really start on the Bulldogs. 6:11 -- Not Andy asks about recruiting. "You can spend more quality time on the phone with the (recruits)." 6:12 -- That's it for tonight. Gus signs off with a slightly enthusiastic "War Eagle." GUS GUFFAW COUNT: 0