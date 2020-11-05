AuburnSports - TIGER TALK REVIEW: Off Week '20

TIGER TALK REVIEW: Off Week '20
WRITER'S NOTE: Gus Malzahn spends around 25 minutes each week participating in the Auburn Sports Network's weekly radio program. In this space, we provide a synopsis of Malzahn's comments, though we try to spice it up OUTSIDE the quote marks. Please enjoy.
"Andy" is Andy Burcham, voice of the Auburn Tigers
"Not Andy" is Brad Law, director of broadcast operations for the Auburn Sports Network
6:05 -- Not Andy leads us off with a basic question about the off week. "We need to be the team that keeps improvin'."
6:05 -- Andy asks about areas of improvement. Against Kentucky, "you could tell (Auburn) was a team that didn't go through spring. This past week, we put everything together."
6:06 -- Not Andy plays some cockamamie multiple-choice game about stats. Gus ain't having that. "All those you brought up is a sign of winning football." Gus says the overarching deal with this team is getting back to playing Auburn football.
6:07 -- Andy asks about the OL and Keoindre Jones especially. "He played really physically. We ran behind him down on the goal line a few times."
6:08 -- Not Andy wants to talk about Alec Jackson and Tashawn Manning. "Last year, they got a lot of reps with our 2s. They're smart guys. I think the light's really starting to come on for those guys. It was really encouraging watching them on film."
6:09 -- Andy wants to talk about the team's depth. He didn't ask a question. "Some of those young guys need quality snaps -- not just mop-up snaps."
6:10 -- Not Andy wants to talk about Auburn's improving pass rush. "We put more presure on the quarterback in this past game than any of the previous five. It was really good to see."
6:10 -- Andy asks about preparing for Mississippi State. Gus says Auburn is working on itself this week. Players are off Saturday, will come back Sunday to really start on the Bulldogs.
6:11 -- Not Andy asks about recruiting. "You can spend more quality time on the phone with the (recruits)."
6:12 -- That's it for tonight. Gus signs off with a slightly enthusiastic "War Eagle."
**NOW WE GO TO BRUCE PEARL, WHO ALSO IS A GUEST TONIGHT.**
6:51 -- Andy wants an update on the team. "It's preseason right now. We've got about three weeks before we tip off in Fort Myers, Fla. The schedule is still taking form. We'll start off the season with three games in a row with the youngest team I've ever had." GUFFAWS ALL AROUND
Bruce said the testing protocols at Disney were too rigorous for them.
6:52 -- Not Andy asks about his team. BP says his team hasn't had a positive test since July 4. "You can do all the right things and get it, but our kids have really tried to do all the right things. Their want-to is there. Their energy is pretty good. We just don't have any experience. It's going to be a work in progress. Right now, I'm on them real hard. Once the season starts, I have to back off. We need to compete, learn and grow. I like this team ... I like their future."
"We can't like we've been there before because we ain't been there before." GUFFAWS ALL AROUND.
6:54 -- Andy asks about his bigs. "I thought about taking a grad transfer. We lost our entire front line. I knew Stretch (Akingbola) would develop. I thought Dylan (Cardwell) would develop as a freshman. We just need Stretch to get more confidence. Dylan ... as a freshman, he moves really, really well."
Pearl notes that Cardwell averaged 3 points per game as a junior and didn't play as a senior after changing high schools.
6:57 -- "I just want to compliment our fall-sports teams a little bit. We've got the best soccer coach in the country. She's not getting older' she's getting better. (GUFFAWS ALL AROUND.) For our football team to have come in there and do what they dod against LSU ... I'm so proud of the start that they got us off to."
He also thanks "the department" for being so supportive.
