The following was a live transcript of Gus Malzahn's (abbreviated) appearance on "Tiger Talk" from Oct. 10, 2019.

6:13 -- Not Andy asks Gus to catalogue the season so far. "From a coach's standpoint, there's nothing better than being able to slow down and watch all of your plays -- offense, defense, special teams. That's a big factor this week and it's been good for our coaches so far."

6:13 -- Not Andy asks about the Bye Week: "It gives us a chance to reflect and evaluate."

6:14 -- Not Andy wants to talk about injuries. Gus says Boobee's injury is "a big blow," but said the team's healthy is good overall.



6:15 -- Not Andy wants to talk about who will carry the rock now that Boobee is out. "It'll be a running back-by-committee to a certain point ... but one or two will start stepping up. Some guys have Big Game experience. That will help."

6:16 -- Gus says there's a lot of "positive energy" at practice this week since it's not just scout-team work all day long.

6:16 -- Not Andy wants to talk about the defense. "They've played outstanding. (The DL) is playing at a dominating level."

6:17 -- Not Andy wants to talk about practice competition on defense. "They know the standard. That really helps."

6:17 -- Gus says Auburn is spending half its practice time to work on Arkansas and the other half is about getting better from a technical standpoint.

6:17 -- Not Andy asks about Bo Nix compartmentalizing the UF disaster. "That was a learning experience for him, a learning experience for all of us. His attitude has been great. He's practiced really well. His teammates have surrounded him."

6:18 -- Not Andy reminds us that all goals are still in front of the team. Gus talks about leaders. "This week, they've been very strong. The first half of the season is behind us. Great opportunities are coming forward. Our guys ... are excited about going to Fayetteville, Arkansas, and playing the Razorbacks."

6:19 -- Gus offers a steely WAR EAGLE as he signs off.

