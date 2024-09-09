• NOT ANDY is Brad Law, who is not the Official Voice of the Auburn Tigers yet is terrific in his own right.

What follows is a rough transcript of Hugh Freeze's appearance on "Tiger Talk" Monday night. This is not meant to be a comprehensive transcript. We try to have fun with it.

• HERB is in the house. He wants to talk about how the Alabama A&M game wasn't the best idea since Auburn needed to be challenged. "All of this was done before I ever got on the job. I've told our administration ... schedule our FCS opponent down in the year between a Georgia and a Missouri. That would be my preference by far. Next year, we open with Baylor. I'd much rather have it that way."

• ANDY wants to know what's the key to avoid losing twice from one game. "Focus on today. I thought practice (today) ... they were locked in, attentive, subdued. I'll know a lot more tomorrow. Tuesday is a hard work day. I'm anxious to see how they do. This team (New Mexico) is scary. This quarterback runs around and makes play after play after play. We'd better get ourselves ready. It has to start with the leadership of the team. You'd better have some competitive dudes in there that say it's not acceptable the way we played. It's not time to point fingers."

"We're just not at a point yet where we're good enough to play poorly and still beat a solid football team. Cal is a solid football team."

• NOT ANDY wants to know how long a game like that stays with them. "I'm a big believer in not letting one game beat you again the next week. That's more challenging now ... than it used to be. There are so many more voices. It affects (players) more."

"Our defense made some really good adjustments and played extremely well in the second half and give us a chacne to win the game."

• ANDY wants to know about Hugh's Sunday process. "Jill leaves me alone. She knows ... we've done this a long time. I like to be quiet and process my thoughts. She's there to listen if I want to talk. I go to church. Then I get in the office and watch the film and see what the truth is. There's no denying that what's on the film is what happened. It was very disappointing. Hate it for the Auburn people, for our kids, everyone."

• NOT ANDY wants to talk about offensive rhythm. "You didn't have any possessions in the first half, really. We ran it (off the goal line) in the second half and got the first down. Then we had what I thought was a targeting call. (The officials) didn't see it that way. There was absolutely no rhythm. We could never ever ever get in a rhythm with the turnovers."

• ANDY wants to talk about the Too Tall Miller and Cam Coleman injuries. "I would think that they're both doubtful. They're both tough kids. I just don't know." (Coleman has A GRADE 2 SPRAIN OF THE SHOULDER.)

(Hugh is back to talking about Dillon Wade working at tackle again this week.)

• "He's a solid player for us," Hugh says of Ronan Chambers.

***COMMERICAL BREAK***

• "I don't get to watch much NFL, but I pull for Malik Willis."

• BUSTER is in the house. He wants to know about some NFL rule that I don't understand that affects OTs. Probably something about tackles lining up off the line of scrimmage? This has nothing to do with Auburn.

• BUSTER has an observation. He says Auburn is about to win three in a row. "Georgia'd better watch out; they got lucky last year," Buster says.

"Let's take care of New Mexico," Hugh says. GUFFAWS ALL AROUND

• ANDY asks about Hugh's tape review with QBs today. "It was baffling. Honestly, there was one play in this game that I think was a bad call by our staff. The rest of them ... we blew a protection. You can't do that and it cost us. We had a wheel route running down the sideline. We blew a protection by our tailback. The others were ... Payton ... 4th-and-2 midfield, it was not a good decision. He got greedy and tried to throw a deep ball. (He says something about a play where Robert Lewis was wide open.) It's a play we installed since Day One. Why we forced that is difficult for me to fathom. He's got to make that ... or we've got to make a change. It's really a simple read. Have we not coached this? I know what I said on the headset right before that. It's frustrating, for sure -- especially for a senior."

• "Two of the interceptions, it's hard to blame (Thorne)."

• "The last one was a total miscommunication between him and Dre."

• "The one that really killed us was the one when we have the ball with two minutes to go ... and there was nowhere to put that ball (to Coleman). We throw that over route right there and we're in business."

***COMMERCIAL BREAK***

• QUESTION about Keldric Faulk. Hugh says he had a terrific game. "He will lead in the right way."

• NOT ANDY wants to know about the meetings with the quarterbacks earlier today. "They're my guys. I succeed with them and I fail with them. I don't jump ship on them, but the expectations of that position must be met. Either we're not coaching it well enough or they are deciding to play within their own system sometimes. That's what the meetings were about -- both. This was not some complicated game plan that they haven't done and known. That's the frustrating part. The meeting went good. Neither are blame game players."

• "There's one play that was a bad call. We overcame it. It wasn't a turnover. It was down on the 5-yard line. They played a coverage that I hadn't seen on film. We ended up scoring on the next play. The quarterback had no answers to that. That's on us as coaches. The others -- they understood them pretty clearly and we just did not execute them."

• ANDY wants to talk about Dre Lambert-Smith leading the team with three touchdowns. "He's a veteran. He's played a lot of snaps at the Power 5 level. He's a really good receiver. I'm excited about him and Robert (Lewis) in the transfer world. We need to get Malcolm and Perry to where they can function in a game like that and be able to adjust as we go along with maybe different stuff that you maybe didn't see all week."

• NOT ANDY wants to talk about New Mexico. "I haven't watched a lot of them offensively yet. I'm focusing on getting our plan in -- and it's one that, I think, from A to Z there should be no question marks. I just want this game plan to be: Look, we ran the ball well. We just didn't have enough possessions. Defensively, they bring a lot of stuff. They are high risk defensively. They bring pressure from a lot of different places."

• "We should be able to score some points."

• "(UNM) has our defensive staff's full attention. They're concerned."

• NOT ANDY wants to ask about the defensive adjustments last weekend. "They really just kept them in 3rd and longer."

• ANDY wants to know about approval of the north end zone project. (We discussed this at length already today.) "Our Auburn fans are the best and anything to enhance that stadium is going to help us and help our fans have a more enjoyable (experience)."

• "I want to get this taste our of my mouth badly. I wish we could play them tomorrow. I'm sure our fans do, too."

HUGH closes with a STEELY "War Eagle" and a SMILE.