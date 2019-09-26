They were at Baumhauer's Victory Grille this week since it's a HOME WEEK.

The following is a partial transcript of Gus Malzahn's appearance on "Tiger Talk," the university's weekly coach's show.

6:04 p.m. -- Andy yells out WAR EAGLE to see if the crowd will respond. The crowd didn't. Not Andy asks them to do it again. They cheer lustily. They're probably hungry.



6:05 -- Not Andy has some trivia for you -- after an incredibly long segue. Andy actually takes this one. He says 11 players have graduated already. Andy wants TWO NAMES of football graduates. I'll take Marquel Harrell and Mike Horton.

6:07 -- Not Andy wants to talk about the A&M win. It seems like two weeks ago! "That was a quality win." (Gus calls Joey's TD pass "off the nekkid.")

6:08 -- Andy wants to know how they got off to a good start. "I think it was rhythm. When you get in rhythm ... it gives your guy confidence."

6:08 -- Gus says the turnover to open the second half was big. "That was big." See?

6:09 -- Andy asks about the full arsenal of receivers. "Those guys haven't been healthy. From a quarterback's perspective, getting that timing is critical."

6:10 -- Not Andy has nice things to say about the team. "It's about getting better. How you get better is stopping the self-inflicted wounds. We have a lot of room to grow."

6:11 -- Andy wants to know if Gus changes how he calls plays when he's up. "It depends. If you've got chances for explosive plays, you call 'em. We just missed a couple. We left some points out there. We've got to get to a point where we don't leave points ..."

6:13 -- Not Andy says the kids aren't looking back at the A&M. "You want your players to enjoy victories -- the plan ride home. Mississippi State is a vert good team. They embarrassed us last year. We've got to redeem ourselves."

6:16 -- First question is from KIMMMMMM. A lot of feedback out there. Kim says Gus has been "Salty Gus" during these games. Kim wants to know about Boobee, why he was used during the second half at A&M. "You'll see that trend. It was great that he was good in the second half."

6:17 -- Andy laughs about Salty Gus. The coach offers a nervous laugh. "I guess," he said. GUFFAWS ALL AROUND.

6:17 -- Gus says you "can't pat yourself on the back" after a win.

6:18 -- Julie/Juli/Guilee wants to know about defending the pass. "We feel really good about our guys. We gave up very few points. When we stop the run, we're really good. Overall, we were pretty pleased."

6:19 -- Andy wants to talk about the tackling last weekend, which was great. "We can tackle in space and I think that makes a big difference."

6:19 -- Not Andy wants to talk about how AU leads the nation in second-half rushing. (Is that a stat?) "It says a lot about our players. And it says a lot about our conditioning."

6:20 -- Gus says the on-field temp last weekend was in the 110s.

6:20 -- Herb is up. He's the MAN. He's wearing pink because he's awesome. He wants to know about Steele being on the sideline. "I really like it. Our intensity on the sideline is really raised up." Gus then talks about how Kevin was on the field when he was at Clemson.

6:21 -- Question about the defensive offsides calls. "You can be aggressive and stay onside. That what I was talking about with the self-inflicted wounds."

6:22 -- Gus talking about Derrick Brown. "He dominated the game."