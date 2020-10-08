AuburnSports - TIGER TALK REVIEW: Gus Bowl '20

6:07 -- Not Andy asks about turning things around. "This year is such a unique year -- 10 SEC games. I think that'll be an advantage for us in the long run. We're just really committed to getting ... better every week."

6:06 -- Andy asks Gus about the breakdowns at Georgia. WE ONLY HAVE 30 MINUTES, ANDY!! "If you look at the big picture, we're very inexperienced on both sides" of the line.

6:05 -- "A very solid week of practice," Gus says. Also notes that it was a week of "old school" work.

WRITER'S NOTE: So my decade-long beef with Not Andy, aka Brad Law, was squashed last Friday after a phone call. I will continue to call him Not Andy, but it's done out of vague fondness now rather than out of blind hatred. Onward.

6:08 -- Andy asks about K.J. Britt's injury. "K.J.'s gonna be out for a while. That's a tough loss -- not just as a player but as our team leader."

6:08 -- Not Andy says the Georgia game was quite physical. THAT'S A NICE WAY TO PUT IT; DRAGO COULD HAVE EXPLAINED HIS LOSS IN ROCKY IV THE SAME WAY. Gus is non-committal about injuries not involving Britt.

6:09 -- Andy asks about the staffing plan at linebacker. Gus suggests that Zakoby McClain will slide into Britt's spot. Gus also says the freshmen are "really coming on." He loves his team's depth at linebacker.

COMMERCIAL BREAK

6:13 -- Andy asks if practice has been physical. "You've got to practice at a high level to have a chance to improve. I think we'll be improved this weekend."

6:14 -- Not Andy asks about what happens if Hamm is out. Gus suggests it would be Austin Troxell at right tackle.

6:14 -- Gus says Keoindre Jones "did a solid job" during his time as a reserve at right guard.

6:14 -- Not Andy asks about Tank Bigsby, who was good against Georgia. "He showed a lot of guts, there's no doubt about that. I think he's got a really bright future here in our offense." Refers to his sideline play as "a freakshow catch." Gus also likes that Tank hasn't fumbled yet.

6:16 -- Andy asks about Shaun Shivers aka Shivvy Poo. "He's a special-type player. We're hopeful this week ... we'll see once we get to Saturday."

6:16 -- Question from Kim ... wants to know about lack of explosive plays. "We've gotta have more explosive plays. It's a combination of a lot of different things. You've got to be balanced, especially against good teams. Last week, we got in a situation where we got behind and they figured we were gonna throw it."

6:18 -- Andy asks about Flash Schwartz. Andy then asks about a "tree route," which is a new one for me. CHAD IS AN INNOVATOR, FOLKS! Gus word salads a nothing answer.

6:19 -- Not Andy asks about rhythm. "It's being able to run the ball and throw it -- that's when you get in good rhythm. I feel real strongly this week that we'll get into some good rhythm."

6:20 -- Andy notes that Chad was head coach at Arkansas as recently as last year. "It's a big SEC game for us. The 10 SEC games. It's a grind. You've got to bring your lunch every time." WHAT ABOUT SUPPER? BREAKFAST IS SAID TO BE THE MOST IMPORTANT MEAL. LUNCH SEEMS SUPERFLUOUS BY COMPARISON.

COMMERCIAL BREAK

6:23 -- Question about linebacker depth. "We knew there could be some depth challenges. We feel great that the three young guys will step up and improve each week." (He also said nice things about his veterans, too.)

6:24 -- Andy asks about Arkansas' win at MSU last week. "They played extremely hard when you watch them on film. It was a very impressive road last week for them."

6:25 -- Andy asks about the Arkansas offense. "It starts with the quarterback. He's a run threat -- outside the pocket, too. He's got some weapons, too."

6:25 -- Not Andy wants to talk about the middle of Arkansas' OL. "Anytime, that's always going to be one of our priorities, to stop the run. You always have to be tough up the game." Gus says he wants it to be a perimeter game.

6:26 -- Andy asks about Arkansas' two excellent linebackers. "I've got a lot of respect for Coach Odom. Playing extremely hard. They've bad two, good, back-to-back weeks." HMMMM.

6:27 -- Cornelius wants to know about improving the run defense. "We're a little inexperienced. You'll see that group improve each week."

6:28 -- Tony wants to know if Chad scripts plays. Gus says yes. "Most offensive coordinators in college football do that."

6:28 -- Andy wants to know the key to getting off to a good start. "For the offense ... just being balanced. The defense ... each week, it's going to be stopping the run. To take it further, third downs. It's about getting first downs and getting off the field (on defense)."

6:29 -- Not Andy notes that it's likely to rain Saturday. Will that affect the plan. "If it's a downpour, it changes. You worry about the wind more than you do the actual rain. We feel like we've got a good plan if that happens."

6:30 -- Andy asks about the trip to UGA ... the actual trip. Gus notes COVID etiquette. More word salad.

6:31 -- Gus signs off with a steely, serious WAR EAGLE.

BE YOU. BE GOOD.

--30--

GUFFAW COUNT: Zero.