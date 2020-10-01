AuburnSports - TIGER TALK REVIEW: Georgia '20

The following is a rough translation of what Malzahn discussed this time around:

Gus Malzahn spends time each Thursday as the featured guest on Tiger Talk, the Auburn Sports Network's weekly radio program.

6:05 -- Andy and Not Andy are here. I was hoping maybe Andy could handle this one by himself. He's been a broadcaster so long and he's finally The Voice and this two-man thing creates traffic that Andy doesn't deserve. JMO LYLAS

6:05 -- Gus says he got off the practice field 30 minutes ago. "A lot of positive energy."

6:05 -- "We're expecting it to be loud even though there's only 20,000 fans."

6:06 -- Not Andy wants to talk about the UK game, what Gus learned from that game. "Our guys played their guts out, played the full 60 minutes. We found ways to win the game. There is potential for a lot of growth there."

6:07 -- Andy asks about halftime adjustments, says both teams probably felt frustrated at that point. SMALL CHORTLE THERE FROM GUS. "It's like any other first game -- you have a lot of time to prepare, but you don't know until you get out there."

6:08 -- Gus says there are no new positive COVID-19 tests this week.

6:08 -- On third-down defense. "We did a lot better in the fourth quarter."

6:09 -- Not Andy says Big Kat Bryant is ready to go. Gus adds that "rivalry games have a way of getting guys healthy."

6:09 -- Andy says Georgia kids want this one more. "It's just as important to the kids from Georgia ... it's like the Iron Bowl."

COMMERCIAL BREAK

6:13 -- Andy wants to talk about how AU-UGA is now a middle-season game. "It'll be something we need to get used to. This whole year is about adjustin' and bein' prepared. Just gotta be ready."

6:13 -- Not Andy thinks this one has a little different edge. Yes, the Auburn-UGA game is big, fella. Gus agrees. Wasted 90 seconds.