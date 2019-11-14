6:06 -- Gus has arrived. He says they're doing "the same routine" during this (second) off week of the season.

6:07 -- Not Andy asks about off-week goals. "We used that off week to get a head start on (UGA) and get healed up. It really helped to have some extra time."

6:08 -- Gus says the mental break of an off week is useful because Auburn's schedule has been brutal. "There's a lot of guys who are fresh, mentally fresh."

6:09 -- Not Andy wants to know why this AU-UGA series is important. UMMMMMM. Gus says Auburn has 35 kids on its roster from UGA, that the game is important to players and fans.

6:09 -- KIM is in the house. First question. She asks if he watched football last weekend. He said he watched Georgia. Kim really asks Malzahn about beating UGA's rush defense with formations. "We're a run, play-action team. To have success, we have to run the football." NO ANSWER GIVEN.

6:11 -- Andy wants to know why UGA is so good against the run. Gus says it's talent and the pressure they create up front.

6:11 -- Not Andy says the run game is important. WE'VE BEEN TALKING ABOUT THAT FOR FOUR MINUTES, MAN. "The good thing is ... we've had two weeks to prepare. We'll have to go out there and do it. We're feeling good about it."

6:12 -- Andy says the weather Saturday will be delightful. Gus agrees.

6:12 -- BUSTER is in the house. He wants to congratulate Andy for being a great broadcaster. Andy says he likes calling exciting plays. The real question is about players who fumble, how you fix that. "Most people will do ball-security drills. What we do ... on Tuesday after practice, that's when we do a ball-security circuit. We try to find that one thing (one reason for fumbling) and ... we've cleaned those up."

6:14 -- They get to talking about the wheel route from last week. "Harold is a guy who's really talented."

