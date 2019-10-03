The following was a live transcript of Gus Malzahn's appearance on "Tiger Talk" from Oct. 3, 2019.

6:11 -- KIM (Not Andy said "TIM") EMAILS IN to ask to ask about who people fumble and how coaches can help. "The motivation of -- if you don't hold on to the football, you're not going to play."

6:10 -- Andy wants to talk about holding Boobee Whitlow back due to positional depth. "It's really the commitment to playing some other guys. We've got to hold on to the football."

6:09 -- Not Andy wants to talk about DJ Williams. "Hopefully ... in the second half of the season we give him more reps. He's a very talented young man who will help us with the rest of the season."

6:08 -- Not Andy says Auburn hasn't conceded many return yards of late. "Our gunners have done a superior job. Our punter is doing a super job of putting air under the ball."

6:07 -- Andy wants to know where this team has improved. "Consistency" and avoiding self-inflicted wounds.

6:07 -- Not Andy wants to talk about the satisfaction of winning a big game last week. Word salad follows, lots of nice things to say about players.

6:06 -- Not Andy wants to know about how this team played last week. "Our guys played their best game last week. Our guys stayed focused, got it done."

6:05 -- Malzahn said he spoke with PATRICK FAIN DYE about coaching in that stadium. His advice? Stay focused, stay the course.

6:14 -- AGAIN FROM KIM. She wants to know about protecting QBs. "They're one of the best teams in the nation in sacks. They've got a bunch of long guys who can run." Says they need to stay out of situations where Florida KNOWS they're going to pass.

6:15 -- "They really present a lot of challenges on the edge. They do a good job dippin' and spinnin'."

6:16 -- Not Andy wants to talk about Malzahn v Grantham. "Every year is different. You've got different players and you've got to build around their strengths. The unique thing is ... it's a different group of players."

6:17 -- Andy wants to talk about anti-tendencies. "Most of that is done during the week. In the course of the game, it's more about adjustments."

6:18 -- TYLER wants to know why Auburn's play-calling is so aggressive. (He's happy about it.) "The more comfortable your quarterback and receivers get ... it helps you as a play-caller to be more aggressive. Our guys are staring to grow. It was a good night."

6:18 -- Andy wants to talk about maximizing field position. "The offense scored touchdowns. We've done a solid job of scoring touchdowns and not kicking field goals."

6:19 -- Andy wants to talk about pulling guards. Andy discusses the first play. "We've done a really good job with our gap game. We've got some very athletic offensive linemen and they're at their best on the edge."

6:20 -- JARED says the OL was good against MSU. No question. "You can see they're getting better. We're getting a little healthier."

6:20 -- Not Andy wants to talk about how defenses will adjust to Nix's deep throws. "It all factors in. Anytime you're able to successfully throw the ball and successfully run the ball, it opens up the playbook. Each game, you have to earn it."

6:21 -- Andy wants to praise the wideouts. "It's really been good to have all those guys back."

6:22 -- Andy wants to talk about Uncle Sal Cannella's blocking. "He does a lot of dirty-wrok stuff that doesn't come out in the stats. When we're really good on the perimeter, that's when we've had our best offenses."

6:25 -- Brad wants to know if Gus has considered using Big Kat Bryant as an offensive guy. GUFFAWS ALL AROUND. "You never know." Andy then asks if they'd consider doing that at Florida. "If we were going to use it for this game, no."

6:26 -- Andy wants to talk about Marlon v Malzahn in cornhole. "This summer,. we had a tournament. Coach Burns didn't play his best that game. There were a lot of factors. The Lefty (Cord Sandberg, Marlon's partner) was pretty salty that night." GUFFAWS ALL AROUND.

6:28 -- Andy wants to talk about UF's offense with Kyle Trask at QB. Gus says they're a little bit different. "I'm very impressed watching him."

6:28 -- Gus commends Trask for sticking around even after earning his degree. "That's pretty rare this day and time."

6:29 -- Not Andy wants to talk about defense. "You've got to stop the run. If you can do that, you can make a team one-dimensional. You don't always have to sack 'em. You just have to make 'em feel uncomfortable."

6:30 -- Andy wants to talk about UF's tight end. Gus word salads.

6:30 -- Not Andy wants to talk about Auburn's tackling. It's been good this season. "Our guys have tackled well in space. Our guys have done a super job with the tacklin' -- we'll have to keep doing that this Saturday."

6:31 -- Andy wants to talk about how it affects the team knowing an off week is on deck. "It'll really be a good time to take a step back, catch your break, get ready for that second half."

6:32 -- Steven/Stephen wants to know about keys to the game. "Every game is different. We'll adjust as we go."

