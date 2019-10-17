6:05 -- Malzahn likes the TIPOFF scene. "Good stuff," he says.



6:05 -- "When you go to the Final Four, that's a pretty big deal."

6:05 -- Andy asks about the off week. GUS LIKES HOW IT WENT DOWN. Aren't you surprised? Gus says his players are looking forward to this game. Gus says they self-scouted. He mentioned personnel. "It's been very refreshing."

6:06 -- He says Sunday's practice went longer than usual. "We had an outstanding week of practice ... now we have to carry that over to Saturday."

6:07 -- Andy asks about regular Sunday practices. (They're generally sedate.)

6:07 --KIM asks via email about how many carries Derrick Brown will get Saturday. GUFFAWS ALL AROUND. Gus says this actually will give the other RBs more opportunities. "It was an off week, so we had time to prepare and get some things going."

6:08 -- "You get in the flow of the game, see who's hot and go with them."

6:08 -- Gus says his team needs to play "good Auburn football" this weekend.

6:08 -- Andy asks about how to focus ahead of the BIG GAME AT LSU. "It's taking it one game at a time. Our leadership won't let us do that."

6:10 -- Andy asks if it still means something to coach at Arkansas. "You've got a job to do. I've been there, done that numerous times."

