TIGER TALK REVIEW: Arkansas '19
6:05 -- Malzahn likes the TIPOFF scene. "Good stuff," he says.
6:05 -- "When you go to the Final Four, that's a pretty big deal."
6:05 -- Andy asks about the off week. GUS LIKES HOW IT WENT DOWN. Aren't you surprised? Gus says his players are looking forward to this game. Gus says they self-scouted. He mentioned personnel. "It's been very refreshing."
6:06 -- He says Sunday's practice went longer than usual. "We had an outstanding week of practice ... now we have to carry that over to Saturday."
6:07 -- Andy asks about regular Sunday practices. (They're generally sedate.)
6:07 --KIM asks via email about how many carries Derrick Brown will get Saturday. GUFFAWS ALL AROUND. Gus says this actually will give the other RBs more opportunities. "It was an off week, so we had time to prepare and get some things going."
6:08 -- "You get in the flow of the game, see who's hot and go with them."
6:08 -- Gus says his team needs to play "good Auburn football" this weekend.
6:08 -- Andy asks about how to focus ahead of the BIG GAME AT LSU. "It's taking it one game at a time. Our leadership won't let us do that."
6:10 -- Andy asks if it still means something to coach at Arkansas. "You've got a job to do. I've been there, done that numerous times."
6:13 -- Andy asks the crowd for a WAR EAGLE. It gives up a WAR EAGLE. Andy seems not super enthused about their energy, but he resists the urge to ask again.
6:13 -- Andy talks about Arkansas' tight end. Gus word salads. He likes the Arkansas tight end.
6:14 -- KING and ALEX wants to know how Bo Nix handled the Florida disaster. "I've been around here a long time and that's about as tough a road environment as we've seen. We'll handle future road games better. He's ready to get back on the field."
6:15 -- Andy asks about the Tigers' DL. Gus says they're good. WE KNOW.
6:15 -- JIMMY IN DANVILLE wants to know what adjustments Auburn will make from this point forward. Gus word salads about the team getting better. "It was really good for us to evaluate. I think we have a super plan moving forward."
6:16 -- Andy asks where Auburn needs to be better. Gus said AVOIDING TURNOVERS and being consistent.
6:16 -- Not Andy asks if Arkansas will take a lot of risks. "We're going to get their best -- and our guys understand that. They have nothing to lose; they're going to be aggressive."
6:17 -- Andy wants to talk about CHIEF CHAVIS. "They're going to be sound. He's going to have a couple wrinkles for you."
6:17 -- TYLER wants to know about JOEY GATEWOOD. Gus word salads. "Joey is a guy who we think can really help us. He'll be a bigger part in the second half of the season."
6:18 -- Not Andy asks about how Gus is undefeated coming off bye weeks. "We've been fresh and I think that's a big factor. Anytime you have extra time to prepare ... that helps you."
6:19 -- KEYS TO THE GAME. Protect the football. Run the football. Defensively? "Make 'em one dimensional."
6:19 -- Gus offers a steely WAR EAGLE to a smattering of mediocre applause. He hasn't been to the FINAL FOUR in a while, so he's second fiddle in this venue.
